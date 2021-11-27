BLUEFIELD — Then there were four.
The Graham G-Men captured one of four regional championships in Virginia Class 2 football on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Wolfpack of Ridgeview 49-21 at Mitchell Stadium in the Region D title game.
Graham (12-0) overcame obstacles on Saturday that would have sunk a lesser squad. They trailed 14-0 midway through the second quarter. Their quarterback and go-to rusher were sidelined with leg injuries.
To top it off, they were facing an opponent they had never seen live before. Ridgeview had a strong-armed and athletic freshman quarterback in Ryan O’Quinn and a nasty defense that adhered to its assignments.
But the G-Men found a way.
Graham coach Tony Palmer said, “We dealt with a little bit of adversity.”
Ridgeview (9-4) took the opening kickoff and drove 73 yards, scoring on a 24-yard pass from O’Quinn to receiver Cannon Hill in the corner of the end zone.
Graham’s only possession of the first quarter lasted for a dozen plays but ended with back-to-back sacks. One of them resulted in a leg injury to quarterback Zack Blevins, who is also the defensive captain of the G-Men.
Blevins was kept off the defense the rest of the day, but returned in the second period at quarterback.
Blevins said that when the Graham defense was on the field, “It was killin’ me. I wanted to be on the field so bad, but we had to save me for offense. I just tried helping the younger guys that went in for me, and helped them just push through it.”
Palmer said the multiple substitutions during the game amounted to, “Next man up.”
“We go over this stuff at practice, so it shouldn’t be (a) shock for us, for moments like this. So (we) just make sure the next man is prepared … .”
The Wolfpack went ahead 14-0 with 8:08 left in the first half on Hill’s 1-yard dive to paydirt.
Blevins took the quarterback reins again for Graham and started handing the ball off to sophomore Ty’Drez Clements to good effect.
Clements dashed 21 yards off left tackle to give Graham its first touchdown, and soon teammate Brody Meadows gathered in a Ridgeview fumble on the Pack’s 14-yard line.
Another Clements run to the goal line was negated by a penalty. But senior Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw could not be stopped a couple of plays later, sprinting 12 yards for a score. Ben Morgan’s extra point tied the game 14-14.
Blevins said, “They stacked the box when we tried running the ball. We just had to adjust to it, and we just overcame it.”
Clements said he and his teammates were telling each other, “The game ain’t over. Keep pushing.”
Ridgeview head coach Todd Tiller said about his team’s turnovers, “We can’t give this bunch (Graham) anything like that. Hats off to them. Great athletes, great coaches. A heck of a team.”
The G-Men collected the next four touchdowns to put the game well out of reach. Turner-Bradshaw caught balls from Blevins for scores of 32 and 51 yards, and returned an interception 13 yards to the end zone to set up a 42-14 edge with 3:10 left in the third period.
Palmer said Turner-Bradshaw “made some special plays today, but he’s a special player. … He’s going to give you what he’s got — and he’s got speed.”
Defensively, the coach said, “We had to make some adjustments. We were struggling a little bit with the spread. Our line finally kicked into high gear and started controlling the line of scrimmage. … We just decided to go back to what we do.”
Blevins said the Graham line play “meant a lot. They had a big game. (Ridgeview) was sending backers, and blitzers they had to pick up, and they did good.”
Clements said, “I like how they just keep pushing. I keep in their heads, every day. Keep pushing, keep pushing. Never give up. Never give up. and that’s what they did. They never gave up on me.”
The sophomore tallied the game’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter, ending a 61-yard Graham march with a 2-yard carry. He came up limping after the players unpiled, but both he and Blevins were upbeat about their ability to go next weekend.
Blevins said, “I should be just fine by next week.”
Clements ran 18 times for 113 yards, going over 1,000 rushing yards for the season. Blevins threw just four passes but completed three for 114 yards, also surpassing the 1,000-yard plateau.
For the Wolfpack, O’Quinn was 20-for-36 passing for 123 yards. Twice he completed seven passes in a row, then misfired on several attempts. Graham’s defense limited the Ridgeview run game to 31 yards on 24 carries.
The contest was contentious at times. “Chippy” might be a better word. The two teams were flagged for 16 accepted penalties. Graham lost 90 yards and Ridgeview had 40 penalty yards.
Tiller said about his Wolfpack, “Nobody gave them a shot. … We’ve got a bunch of great kids, and I’m so proud of ‘em.”
Palmer said, “They had a great season, and they have nothing to be ashamed of.”
The victory moves the G-Men once again into the final four of Class 2 football. Next up is a state semifinal matchup next Saturday with the champion of Region C, Appomattox, which defeated Glenvar 27-21 on Friday night.
The matchup will take place again at Mitchell Stadium by virtue of Graham’s top seed in Class 2.
Game time for the semifinal was not immediately known after Saturday’s game. Tickets will be sold only online, according to a postgame announcement.
Clements said, “We think about this game first, then we go to next week.”
He said the team will “start fresh off, Monday. Build up as a team, and keep pushing.”
Graham 49
Ridgeview 21
At Mitchell Stadium
Ridgeview…7 7 7 0 — 21
Graham …. 0 21 21 7 — 49
First Quarter
Rgv — Cannon Hill 24 pass from Ryan O’Quinn (Hunter Goodman kick), 6:43
Second Quarter
Rgv — Hill 1 run (Goodman kick), 8:08
Gra — Ty’Drez Clements 21 run (Ben Morgan kick), 6:58
Gra — Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 12 run (Morgan kick), 4:10
Gra — Turner-Bradshaw 32 pass from Zack Blevins (Morgan kick), 1:14
Third Quarter
Gra — Turner-Bradshaw 51 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick), 10:20
Gra — Brayden Meadows 10 run (Morgan kick), 5:19
Gra — Turner-Bradshaw 13 interception return (Morgan kick), 3:10
Rgv — Brandon Beavers 43 pass from Hill (Goodman kick), 1:04
Fourth Quarter
Gra — Clements 2 run (Morgan kick), 8:18
———————-
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rgv, Ryan O’Quinn 11-18, Cannon Hill 3-6, Koda Counts 2-13, Ian Hartsock 5-(—1), Team 1-(—5). Gra, Ty’Drez Clements 18-113, Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 6-49, Zack Blevins 8-9, Brayden Meadows 8-31, Daner Vineyard 2-(—6), Tristian Hass 1-(—4).
PASSING — Rgv, O’Quinn 20-36-173-1-0; Hill 1-1-43-1-0. Gra, Meadows 1-2-5-0-0; Blevins 3-4-114-1-1.
RECEIVING — Rgv, Brandon Beavers 6-123, Hill 6-68, Counts 4-30, Hartsock 3-0, Xander Boggs 2-(—5). Gra, Turner-Bradshaw 3-88, David Brown 1-31.
————————-
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs, Rgv 11, Gra 15. Rushes-yards, Rgv 24-31, Gra 43-192. Passing yards, Rgv 166, Gra 119. Total yards, Rgv 197, Gra 311. Completions-attempts-intc, Rgv 21-37-0, Gra 4-6-1. Fumbles-lost, Rgv 3-2, 0-0. Penalties-yards, Rgv 7-40, Gra 9-90. Punts-avg., Rgv 3-30.3, Gra 3-21.3.
