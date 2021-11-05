BLUEFIELD, Va. — Last night, Graham’s cheerleaders supported the G-Men football team in their quest to wrap up the regular season undefeated. Today, the G-Girls hit the road for a big competition of their own.
The Graham competition cheerleading squad travels today to participate in the VHSL Class 2 cheerleading state championships, in Richmond.
The G-Girls qualified for state competition by finishing as runner up in the Class 2 Region C/D regional competitions, which were held two weeks ago.
The Graham competition cheerleading squad loads up the bus today to travel to compete in the VHSL Class 2 cheerleading state championships, which will be held Saturday at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center, in Richmond.
