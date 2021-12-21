BLUEFIELD, Va. — Four Graham High School cheerleaders have been named to the VHSL Class 2 All-State Cheer Team, including two first-team selections, according to recent coaches’ balloting.
The G-Girls’ Chloe Martin was accorded first team status, as was teammate Reagan Tolley.
Graham cheerleaders named to the Class 2 All-state second team include Halaya Bradshaw and Isabella McGuire.
Stuarts Draft’s Eryn Fitzgerald was named All-Class 2 Player of the Year and was one of four Cougars cheerleaders named to the first team roster, including Caeleigh Freeman, Zane Marshall and Caydence Morrie.
Tammy Carter of Stuarts Draft was named All-Class 2 Coach of the Year.
