BLUEFIELD, Va. — The top cheerleaders in the region took part in the VHSL Region 2D competitive cheer tournament Saturday at Graham Middle School with Central High coming out victorious.
The Warriors finished with 235 points, 32 points ahead of second-placed Graham. The Richlands cheer team came in third and Lee fourth for the four team tournament.
The Central cheer squad will move on to the eight-team state tournament Nov.9.
