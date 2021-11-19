BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham high school football team’s entire 2021 campaign has felt like an unimpeded march along the bright, well-maintained highway to destiny — with the exception of one game.
Back in September, the G-Men pulled off a 28-27 home field victory over the visiting Union Bears. It was then — and remains in hindsight — the most exciting local high school football game of the 2021 regular season.
The excitement returns to Mitchell Stadium this Saturday when the top-seeded G-Men (10-0) once again face the Mountain 7 runner-up Bears (8-3) in the second round of the VHSL Region 2D playoffs. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The post-season rivalry between Graham and Union is a fairly young one, as these things go. But Palmer expected a regional rivalry to emerge somewhere as he strove to restore Graham’s competitive relevance
“I didn’t know it would be them, but I figured it would be somebody who was in control in the Mountain 7 since it’s broken down like that. At that time, my first year coaching it was Richlands and Union. Those were the big games,” said Graham head football coach Tony Palmer, who has crossed paths with Union seven times since taking the reins of the G-Men program — thrice in the playoffs.
Graham lost to Union in the 2012 playoffs, but that was before Palmer’s tenure as head coach. The Bears prevailed in Palmer’s first two meetings at Big Stone Gap, with Union winning 49-21 in 2015 and 37-0 in 2017. The G-Men overcame the Bears 28-17 in the first round of the 2018 playoffs at Bullitt Park, a victory that was the first of five post-season victories en route to G-Men’s first state championship under Palmer.
Graham added Union to the regular season schedule in 2019, losing the regular season meeting 37-35 in a thriller but dominating the post-season rematch 48-7 at Big Stone. After the 2020 fall season was lost statewide due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Graham and Union met in the first round of the 2021 Spring playoffs. The Bears won 30-24.
“They’ve been pretty dramatic over the past few times we’ve played them. We’ve yet to really control the game at Mitchell yet. During the time I’ve been head coach, you have to think about the times they’ve beat us up here. We beat them with 1:30 on the clock ... two of our guys had the ball, it falls through their hands and a guy catches it and runs touchdown and they beat us on a field goal. and then they beat us in the spring. There have been dramatic finishes up here, for some reason,” Palmer said.
Both teams were unbeaten at the time of this season’s nailbiter. Since that time, Union has lost regular season games to Central-Wise (8-3) — which is slated to play Ridgeview (8-3) at Norton in tonight’s other Region 2D semifinal — and suffered a 23-0 loss to Class 3 powerhouse Abingdon (10-1). [The Falcons beat Northside (28-14) in last week’s opening round and confront Bassett (9-1) at home tonight.]
Graham’s last five football games have ended with the continuous clock running. While this match-up has seen both barn-burners and blowouts in the post-season pairings, the G-Men anticipate a long, physical, challenging game on Saturday.
“They are going to play hard. [Union head coach Travis Turner] is a good guy and a really good football coach. They’re going to come up here well-prepared and ready to go. They’ve got a really good football team,” Palmer said.
Graham’s most-explosive player is Xayvion Turner Bradshaw, who averages 26.8 yards per offensive touch. He has scored 25 touchdowns: 10 on scoring receptions, six on special teams returns and three scoring returns on the defensive side of the football.
If Bradshaw has been Graham’s race car, the G-Men’s all-terrain offensive vehicle has been quarterback Zack Blevins. He has 28 touchdowns to his credit, having rushed for 955 yards thus far, including 11 scoring runs. He has completed 43-of-84 passing attempts for 883 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has 3.2 touchdown passes for each of the five picks he has allowed. He averages 20.5 yards per completion — and a touchdown every third completion. As the team captain playing linebacker on defense, he leads the team in sacks with 9.5 on the year.
Bradshaw leads the team in receiving yardage with 17 catches for 487 yards, including 10 touchdown receptions. Braden Watkins leads the receivers in catches with 18, having compiled 289 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
After Blevins, running back Ty’Drez Clements is Graham’s second leading rusher, having accumulated 869 yards on 99 carries, including 13 touchdown runs.
Defensively, Sean Hughes is the G-Men’s leading tackler with 37.5 to-date. Connor Roberts has 33 tackles and five sacks. Ethan Church and Brayden Meadows have 30 tackles apiece.
The G-Man offensive front is captained by massive University of Virginia signee Brody Meadows, who sets the tone for the big guys all around him. Union traditionally stresses physicality at the line of scrimmage. It will be a battle.
“I would say whoever’s the most fundamentally sound, tackles well and doesn’t turn the ball over. That’s basically what the game is going to come down to, I think,” Palmer said.
Running back Zavier Lomax, who is committed to Morehead State, is the centerpiece of an offense that surrounds him with a capable supporting cast. Lomaks has rushed for 1,781 yards on 188 carries, having scored 26 touchdowns.
Receiver Malachi Jenkins (17-405, 6 TDs) is one of Union’s hedges against opponents loading up the box without thinking it through.
“They’ve got some good players. We’ve got a tough task ahead of us. We’ll see what happens. I think we’ve improved since the last time we played. I’m just anxious to see if we’ve gotten to the point I think we need to get to,” Palmer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.