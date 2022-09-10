Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.