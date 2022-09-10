The Graham High School football team has made no secret about its ambition to return to the VHSL Class 2 state championship game on Dec. 10 — perhaps even by way of running the table in the regular season and playoffs.
The G-Men (2-0) also seek the annual renewal of their coronation as Southwest District champions. This means no looking past Richlands (1-1) — no matter how lopsided last week’s 42-0 loss to Union may have appeared in print.
“Every district game we’ve got is a rivalry. We’ve got to take care of business in our district before we can even think about anything else,” said Graham head coach Tony Palmer, whose squad faces the Blue Tornado tonight at Mitchell Stadium in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“I’m sure that Richlands is going to come up here prepared to win. So we’re going to have to do what we can to be the best version of ourselves,” Palmer said.
The G-Men are slated to travel to Big Stone Gap, Va. next week to face the Bears on their hallowed home turf at Bullitt Park. The pending regular season battle between the two Region 2D behemoths might very well prove a deciding factor down the line when Class 2 playoff seedings are decided in November.
But first things first.
“We showed some improvements. We’ve got to keep working to be a better football team. We’ve got to take more advantage of the opportunities that are given to us without having miscues,” said Palmer. “We’ve just got to worry about ourselves and keep trying to get better each week.”
Last week, Ty’Drez Clements rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown while Chris Edwards added scoring runs of 4 and 15 yards in a 38-8 win over Tazewell at Witten Field-Bulldogs Stadium. Quarterback Brayden Meadows was his reliable self, passing for 66 yards and a touchdown pass to Braden Watkins while rushing for another and otherwise keeping the offensive gears running smoothly.
Palmer likes what he’s been seeing on the defensive side of the football.
“I’m really happy with the way our defensive line is playing right now. I think they’re doing an outstanding job making it rough on people running the football. I think we’re able to get pressure on quarterbacks, at this point. Stopping somebody … that’s huge when you’ve got people who have to struggle to move the ball on you running it. But that’s week-to-week as well,” he said.
Last week’s loss to the Bears took some of the gloss off Richlands’ 27-13 season opening road win at Gate City. So far, no big-playmaker the likes of graduated slotback Sage Webb has emerged, but running back Dylan Brown has shown that he can make use of Richlands’ bumper crop of linemen and Isaiah Bandy is one of the region’s top returning placekickers.
Head coach Jeff Tarter and staff have had a week to analyze and address whatever problem areas were exposed by the Bears. Palmer, for one, has confidence in the Blue Tornado’s traditional ability to prepare for this longstanding Tazewell County rivalry.
“I think the Brown kid is a good running back. The kids play really hard and they have good size. We know it’s not going to be an easy game for us,” Palmer said.
Saturday Game
Tazewell (1-1) at Colonial Heights, Va. (0-1)
The Bulldogs follow up last week’s tribulation-laden SWD clash with a very interesting road trip to the Richmond metropolitan area to face the Colonials, who opened with a 21-14 loss to New Kent last week.
“Last week we ran into a really good football team and they played well and we didn’t play particularly well … but that had a lot to do with who we played,” Harris said.
“When you spot them 21 points in the first quarter, it’s going to be all night for your offense to get to 20 against their defense. We were pretty much out of things before it got started.”
Colonial Heights is a Class 3 opponent which is very athletic and has a lot of size, the Bulldogs head coach said. Chief among the skilled set is 6-foot-3 sophomore quarterback Za’marion Mason, a consensus speedster in a locality generally blessed with speed.
“There’s a huge upside to him. They can run the football and they like to throw the ball deep and create big plays over the top. They have two linemen over 300 pounds, including one [tackle Bryant Nowlin] that’s 6-8, 380 pounds,” Coach Harris said.
So soon after contending with Graham’s physically punishing presence, it’s probably going to take more than sheer bigness to intimdate the Bulldogs. Tazewell might have a chance to gauge their own athleticism by getting quarterback Carter Creasy, running back Kaizon Taylor and wide receiver Cassius Harris into an offensive space race with their opponent.
“I think we’ve just got to get back into running the football. We didn’t do a very good job Friday night … we did a good job Week 1. The more we can stay balanced, the better off we are. We’ve just got to match people’s intensity from the get-go,” Coach Harris said.
Another thing that might help rinse the bitter flavor of smash out of their mouths: following the conclusion of the noon game, multiple Bulldogs players plan to visit the University of Richmond and watch the Spiders’ 5:30 p.m. kickoff with St. Francis (Pa.).
Cassius Harris is already verbally committed to UR.
