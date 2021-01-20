BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham boys basketball team isn’t entirely where head coach Todd Baker wants to see them. But he likes the direction things seem to be headed.
David Graves scored a game high 23 points and the G-Men remained unbeaten after an 86-50 Southwest District victory over visiting Marion at Graham Middle School, on Tuesday night.
Graves, a junior, has been attracting increasing attention from college scouts this year in spite of the inconveniences of a schedule cramped by COVID-19 protocols.
“He’s knowing when to take advantage of offensive situations where he has the advantage to score. He’s getting to the point where he knows he can score pretty consistently in the paint area inside the arc instead of taking 3-point shots. He has the ability to get to the rim. He’s strong enough to where a lot of kids will have a hard time defending him down there. We’ve been preaching that to him and preaching it. He shoots foul shots so well, if he does get fouled, he usually makes them,” said Baker.
“I think his vision [is improving]... he’s understanding where the second level of defense is coming at him and he’s understanding what to do and who’s open if they do collapse on him. He’s starting to become a more complete player offensively than he was last year,” said Baker, who had 15 different players score over the course of Tuesday’s game.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw scored 12 points for Graham (7-0, 6-0) and Logan Simmons chimed in with 11 points.
The G-Men had some inspired defensive stretches, confining Marion to single-digit scoring in the first and third quarters.
“Our defense was much better. We had a quarter at Richlands where it was 30-25 and we were happy just trading goals. I’m trying to get them out of their [defensive] complacency because they’re scoring so well we have to be able to stop people. We’re pretty quick and we’re pretty athletic, and we can stop people,” Baker said.
Grant Williams scored 17 points for the Scarlett Hurricane (0-2, 0-2). Bradley Thomas added 10 points and Chris Jolliffe scored nine.
Graham faces an exciting non-district rematch with Pulaski County at home on Thursday night.
The G-Men then return to Southwest District action with a rematch with ambitious Tazewell at Tazewell Middle School on Friday.
Graham 86, Marion 50
MARION (0-2, 0-2)
Ethan Marchant 0, Loghan Greer 3, Riley Russell 2, Jack Hall 6, Tanner Grubb 2, Chris Jolliffe 9, Grant Williams 17, Bradley Thomas 10, Matt Nelson 0, Will Stephenson 1.
GRAHAM (7-0, 6-0)
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 12, Ben Morgan 4, Brayden Surface 2, Nick Owens 9, Zack Dales 2, Brennan Salyers 2, David Graves 23, Cade Roberts 6, Caleb Morgan 4, Logan Simmons 11, Nick Knowles 2, Eli Sarver 5, Jamin Ni 0, Ethan Lambert 2, Aaron Jackson 2.
Marion............9 19 6 16 — 50
Graham.........18 24 27 17 — 86
3-point goals: Marion (Greer, Jolliffe, Williams 4), Graham (Owens, Graves, Simmons 3, Sarver). JV: Marion 44, Graham 33.
Girls Game
Marion 71, Graham 49
MARION, Va. — Amber Kimberlin fired up 23 points to lead the Lady Scarlet Hurricane past the G-Girls in a SWD homecourt game.
Hayley Farris scored 14 points for Marion.
Elle Gunter scored 20 points for Graham (1-7, 1-5), also grabbing 13 rebounds and rounding up four steals. Stella Gunter scored 15 points and Emily Hampton had 10 rebounds.
Graham plays Tazewell at home on Friday in a district rematch.
Marion 71, Graham 49
GRAHAM (1-7, 1-5)
Stella Gunter 15, Savanna Howery 6, Emily Hampton 8, Elle Gunter 20, Mallory Brown 0, Ja’nis Lanier 0, Meah Roberts 0, Lacy Stevenson 0.
MARION
Kaylee Poston 2, Gabby Whitt 4, Calie Blackburn 1, Audrey Moss 6, Kelsea Evans 9, Anna Hagy 3, Amber Kimberlin 23, Ella Moss 4, Hayley Farris 14, Kayley Terry 2.
Graham...........9 11 11 18 — 49
Marion............21 8 24 18 — 71
3-point goals: Graham (Howery 2, E. Gunter), Marion (Moss, Hagy, Kimberlin 4)
