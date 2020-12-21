BLUEFIELD, Va. — Last year, Graham finished 17-7 and won the Southwest District championship, eventually losing to Wise Central in the Region 4D tournament at the Prior Center in Wise, Va. Gate City was regional champ and the Warrriors were regional runner ups.
The G-Men, who open Tuesday night at Pulaski County, would obviously like to earn their fourth straight regional appearance under head coach Todd Baker and advance further in the post-season. But they must first focus on remaining the class of the SWD — whatever that entails during this uncertain season.
Baker lost four seniors off of last year’s squad but expects to have eight players on this year’s 15-man roster who have been in the program, know Baker’s system and are ready to compete at the varsity level.
“We’ve got a little bit of experience coming back ... some kids who’ve been in the program for several years. We’re pretty excited about the season — as long as we can get it in,” Baker said.
Nick Owens, a 5-foot-7 guard, and David Graves, a 6-1 junior both had impressive outings for Graham last year. Baker expects them to continue leading the team. Graves averaged 16 points per game last season, with Owens right around 14 ppg.
Zach Dales is a big piece coming back, as is super-quick, hyper-athletic Xayvion Turner Bradshaw. Baker expects to see senior (Caden Roberts) significantly upping his overall contributions as compared to last season.
Coming off the bench is Richlands transfer Logan Simmons, who proved a big help last season. Brayden Surface is also expected to play quite a lot of minutes off the bench. Nick Knowles, who is now close to 6-foot-2, is up from the junior varsity but should be quite ready for a lot of varsity minutes.
“We have seven or eight, maybe even nine starters. You could call them that because all of them could start,” Baker said.
