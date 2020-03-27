BLUEFIELD, Va. — At the beginning of the season every team has hopes that it is going to be successful and potentially become one of eight teams to make the state tournament.
The Graham High boys soccer team did not have its eyes just on returning to the state tournament. The G-Men hoped to advance to the state championship game.
“I truly believe that this was Graham’s year to definitely be there. We had a talented a group,” head coach George Aiello said.
Graham returned all 11 starters this season including four players who made the Class 2 All-State second team.
The G-Men have been thwarted in their state championship quest for 2020. All spring sports seasons have been canceled by the Virginia High School League since the announcement came that schools would be closed for the rest of the academic year. Even if some of the spring sports can be salvaged for some degree of competition, there will be no state championships.
Last season was the first time that the G-Men were able to host a state quarterfinal after they won their first regional title in program history.
“We’ve made it to the quarterfinals of the state tournament the last seven years and this year the hope was we were going to go even further,” Aiello said.
The G-Men are strong in all areas of the field with four players who scored 16 or more goals last season along with a solid midfield and defense.
Sophomore Ben Morgan led the team with 20 goals with senior Ian Repass scoring 18 goals. Seniors Alexander White and Craig Hrovatic had 17 and 16 goals, respectively, while being named to the All-State second team along with the Region 2D first team.
Midfielder Benjamin White and defender Connor White joined their teammates on All-State second team last year along with the Region 2D first team. Aiello was named the Region 2D Coach of the Year.
Before the season was canceled Graham was looking good in the first practices with all of its starters returning.
“We had several practices and we were beginning to look pretty good out there on the field with the things we were doing,” Aiello said.
The seniors are not the only ones that are losing out on their final high school sports season but every athlete will be losing a season of playing spring sports.
“It’s a tough situation not just for the seniors but for all the kids that are involved in spring sports because they could lose a full season,” Aiello said.
There is still a chance that they are able to play games this year and Aiello would like that for his seniors. An abbreviated season could be played in the early parts of the summer. Even minus post-season prospect, it would be better than nothing.
“I’ve got six boys that are seniors that have been with the program for a long time and I hate to see that this is the way their senior year is going to be,” Aiello said.
All six seniors are key players for the G-Men, with Connor White and Jacob Workman anchoring the defense with Benjamin White in the midfield.
The G-Men have a number of sophomores who are key players like Morgan, defender Brayden Surface and goalie Nic Knowles along with junior defender Luke Stowers. They will all return next year but if no games are played it would push back the goals of the program.
“We’re going to be a year behind just with the progression of where we wanted the program to be,” Aiello said.
