Members of the Graham High School boys soccer team line up for a group photo in front of a charter bus in the high school parking lot prior to Tuesday’s 11 a.m. departure for the Class 2 state championship soccer game, which will be played at Nandua High School in Onley, Va. today at 6 p.m. Many students, fans and well-wishers turned out to see the G-Men off for a nearly 500-mile road trip that will carry them to the other side of the Chesapeake Bay.