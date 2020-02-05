BLUEFIELD, Va. — For the first quarter the Graham High boys were not patient against the long Richlands zone defense but figured it out in the second quarter.
G-Men guards Xayvion Turner and Marqus Ray found room to drive to the hoop and then kick it out to an open player for a three as Graham won 84-63 to clinch the Southwest District regular season title Tuesday night.
It was a five point game going into the final seconds of the second quarter when Turner drove and as the defense collapsed on him fired a pass to an open Nick Owens for a three-pointer.
“I thought that was a big play Xay made to Nick and Nick hit that shot, I thought that was a big shot for us. I thought we penetrated and kicked well tonight,” Graham head coach Todd Baker said.
Graham (14-5, 9-0 SWD) had 19 assists on the night while taking care of the ball with only nine turnovers. The defense forced 19 turnovers as the full-court press was able to get set after made baskets.
“When we make shots we can put some pressure but when we’re not we can’t,” Baker said.
The shots were falling for Graham in the final three quarters where it scored 75 of its 84 points. They hit 11 three-pointers for the game with seven different players scoring on the evening.
David Graves led the G-Men, who have won three straight. with 20 points.
The Blue Tornado (11-9, 6-2 SWD) opened up the game with a 15-9 lead after the first quarter as they were able to make shots while the zone defense stifled the impatient G-Men.
“I thought we were pushing a little bit, emotions and adrenaline were high. I though the kids settled, we hustled well playing defense and made it hard on them,” Baker said.
The second quarter saw Graham outscore Richlands 22-8 with the three from Owens to end the half the exclamation mark.
From there the G-Men could not stop scoring as Chance Dawson was the third scorer in double figures with 13.
Cade Simmons led Richlands with 27 points as Graham struggled to find an answer for him. Luke Wess was the only other scorer in double figures with 13 points including a pair of three-pointers.
Logan Simmons has not seen a lot of playing time for the G-Men but gave huge minutes in the second quarter knocking down three shots for his seven points.
“Logan Simmons came off the bench and played well. He hadn’t been getting many minutes,” Baker said.
Dawson, Graves and Joey Dales all battled foul trouble having to sit for lengthy periods of time but were able to make the most of their minutes.
“Piecing together minutes for them was difficult for them today but I thought they handled it well cause they’re not used to coming out but we had no choice,” Baker said. “When they had their opportunities they took advantage.”
Richlands tried to employ a full-court press in the second half but with Turner and Ray handling the ball they were able to speed through the defense to find an open teammate.
“Both of those kids are extremely quick and they handle the ball well enough that with their speed they weave through it and they didn’t force shots,” Baker said.
The win clinched the regular season district title for Graham which means it will host it in two weeks and now the team is focused on its next goals.
“That was our first goal and now goal two is to win the district tournament championship and see what we do in the region,” Baker said.
Girls Game
A tie game with 15.1 seconds left the Richlands girls gave the ball to senior point guard Lauren Earls to bring them the win.
Earls did just that dribbling left and then cutting back across the free throw line to score the shot with less than a second left for a 47-45 win.
Celebrating her birthday Earls and the Lady Blue Tornado (10-10, 5-3 SWD) struggled against the 2-3 zone the G-Girls (1-18, 1-8 SWD)used but her 11th and 12th points decided the game.
“She didn’t have a very good night shooting the ball, they played us a zone but there was nobody else I was giving the ball to at the end of the game except Lauren Earls,” Richlands girls head coach Aaron Lowe said.
Graham led for almost the entire game extending it as much as six in the final quarter before Richlands took the lead on a Denissa Ball layup.
After trading baskets Graham’s Kelsey Wheeler hit a deep three-pointer but the G-Girls were not able to hold onto the lead as Rachael Rife drained a pair of free throws to set up Earls’ heroics.
Graham built a seven-point lead at the half as Richlands could not make a baskets with the Blue Tornado coming out of the half in full-court press.
“We was just trying to create a little bit of pressure and give us a little intensity,” Lowe said. “They beat us some in the press and we forced them into quick shots sometimes.”
The press worked as the Blue Tornado were able to get easy baskets off steals.
Ball led Richlands with 14 points while Rife chipped in seven.
The G-Girls were led by 13 points from Julia Day along with 11 for Wheeler and 10 for Stella Gunter.
Graham was boosted by the return of Elle Gunter from a shoulder injury sooner than anticipated. They were not expecting her to get cleared to play Monday but she did and she contributed seven points and six rebounds off the bench.
The Graham boys will be traveling to Princeton today while the girls don’t play until Friday when they host a quad against Lebanon. The Richlands girls will travel to Virginia High Friday while the boys will play also play Virginia High but on Saturday at Tennessee High School with tip at 12:45 p.m.
