BLUEFIELD, Va. — Aggressive defense is the mantra of the Graham High boys basketball team this year and they executed it well Friday night.
Graham did not let Virginia High get the shots they wanted to as the G-Men won 64-45 in a Southwest District clash.
“I was very proud of the defense especially defensive rebounding. I thought we did a good job of limiting them to one shot and I thought we had good ball pressure at times,” Graham head coach Todd Baker said.
The height advantage was to the Bearcats but they were not able to deal with the quickness of the G-Men who also got solid post play to prevent offensive rebounds.
All night long Graham players were jumping in front of passes, deflecting them and then diving to the ground to try to get possession of the ball.
“I thought our small lineup caused some problems with their quickness,” Baker said.
The harassing defense is what Baker wants out of his team and deflections are a key part of it. Even if a deflection does not result in a turnover it forces teams to reset their offensive set which allows Graham to get its defense ready to break up another pass.
“Our last two games we’ve had over 20 deflections and we believe every three deflections is a turnover,” Baker said. “We’re doing a better job turning turnovers into scoring instead of giving it right back.”
The speedy Xayvion Turner led Graham with 15 points as he was able to beat defenders down the court and create space for himself in the half-court offense.
Graham had a balanced offense with five players scoring at least seven points and stepping up at different points in the game.
The first quarter saw Chance Dawson score six of his eight points with the G-Men leading 10-6 at the end of the first stanza.
Turner scored seven points in the second quarter in which Graham went on an 11-0 run while David Graves scored 10 of his 12 in the second half.
“David Graves struggled early, I thought he played well the second part of the third quarter and the fourth quarter,” Baker said.
Only one player scored in double figures for Virginia which was Gavin Austin with 11 points. The Graham defense sped them up and caused them to make unforced turnovers.
Tyler Strong and Isaac Simcox each had nine for the Bearcats.
The G-Men had Marqus Ray score eight points along with seven from Joey Dales and six from Jamir Blevins.
Along with Graves, Nick Owens is a prolific scorer for the G-Men but shots are not falling for him and teams are making sure he doesn’t hurt them. Owens did not score for Graham.
“We’re going to need David and we’re going to need Nick Owens. He’s a pure shooter and he’s going to make shots, we keep telling him that and he’s going to come through cause he’s in for the long haul and he’s going to make shots,” Baker said.
Once the starts start falling for Owens it will open up space on the floor for his teammates to find their shots.
“That’ll open up a lot of things. That kid probably works as hard as anybody on his own,” Baker said. “I’m not worried about Nick, he’s going to contribute.”
Graham hosts Princeton tonight at 7:15 p.m.
At Graham Middle School
Virginia High
Tyler Strong 4 1-2 9, Gavin Austin 3 4-6 11, Ajaani Delaney 0 1-2 1, Jake Johnston 2 1-2 6, Dalton Hustad 0 0-1 0, Isaac Simcox 3 3-3 9, John Clifton 1 0-0 2, Jean Mulumba 2 2-3 7, Team 15 12-19 45.
Graham
Xayvion Turner 6 2-2 15, Nick Owens 0 0-2 0, David Graves 5 2-2 12, Chance Dawson 3 2-2 8, Marqus Ray 4 0-0 8, Joey Dales 3 1-2 7, Jamir Blevins 1 3-4 6, Kade Robers 2 0-0 4, Ian Repass 1 0-0 2, Jacob Workman 1 0-0 2, Team 25 10-14 64.
Virginia…. 6 14 8 17 — 45
Graham…10 18 18 18 — 64
3-point goals — VH 3 (Austin 1, Johnston 1, Mulumba 1); G 2 (Turner 1, Blevins 1). Total fouls — VH 12, G 16. Fouled out — none.
