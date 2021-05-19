EAST RIVER — The battle of the unbeatens in boys soccer turned out to be one-sided on Tuesday night.
The Graham G-Men used speed, strength and strategy to collect a 5-1 win from the Richlands Blue Tornado in a Southwest District showdown, putting their identical 4-0 records on the line at East River Soccer Complex.
“Someone had to win. Someone had to lose,” said Graham head coach George Aiello.
There were new faces at several positions for Graham, a bit of a gamble that paid off big.
“I just wanted to start the game (with) a little bit more defensive mindset,” Aiello said. “We changed things up a little. We put Zach (Dales) back at defense, where he’s usually up top. I thought he did a great job back there.
“Brayden Surface played wonderfully and so did Luke Stowers. Ethan Aiello was there, too, helping the defense.”
Richlands “didn’t get a lot of opportunities,” George Aiello said. “Ethan Church marked their best player, Ethan Shreve. We shut him down.”
“I thought the defense played great.”
Graham goalkeeper Nic Knowles, who had six saves, said, “I consider myself an ‘alright’ keeper with a great defense. That’s how I see it. If it wasn’t for them, I’d have hundreds of shots (to try to stop).”
The offense did its part, building a 4-0 halftime lead with Ben Morgan chalking up the first and fourth goals.
Morgan said, “Both of my goals were free kicks, and I wasn’t the one who got fouled on either of them, so I kind of have to give my teammates a ‘blind assist’ on that.”
Jackson Ward and Carter Nipper also scored in the first half. The latter goal developed when Cam Thomas stole away a pass and worked hard to move the ball into position for Nipper.
Morgan said, “Coach was telling us before the game that we’ve got to jump on ‘em early and get the momentum going in our direction.”
“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” he said. “Richlands played really good. Their defense was solid; their offense was really good, too.”
“I just feel good about the game. The team played really well. We changed things up a little bit … and I think we adjusted to that really, really well.”
Thomas notched Graham’s final goal about a minute into the second half. Thomas and Ward were also at new locations in the midfield, to good effect.
Richlands (4-1) ended Graham’s shutout bid with the final goal of the contest. Gray Queen left a couple of Graham defenders lying on the grass when he converted a close-in opportunity with 14:23 left to play.
Blue Tornado head coach Morgan Lloyd stuck up for his crew, stating “Richlands, we have a good team.”
“We got beat (in the) first half. We played our game, the second half, and it showed. Unfortunately, it wasn’t what we needed to win, but we we played much better, the second half.”
Lloyd said, “We told them at halftime, that we’ve got to go back and play our game, back to what we’ve practiced and what we’ve played.’
“These boys can walk out (of here) with their heads held high with that. They came back, they corrected their mistakes, we made some adjustments (and) made some improvement.”
Graham launched 15 shots on goal and the visitors issued seven. Shane Vencill made 10 saves for the Tornado. Both sides were shown two yellow cards.
Knowles, the Graham goalkeeper, said, “I was expecting what happened, honestly. I was expecting for it to be a really tough match, but I really did expect us to pull away at the end.”
“We wanted this more, I believe.”
Graham hosts Lebanon Thursday in a girls-boys doubleheader. Richlands is also at home on Thursday for a doubleheader with Virginia High.
Aiello said about his team’s start, “We’ve had some tough games already this year. I feel like it’s been a little bit of a grind, but I feel like the boys have been unselfish, and willing to do whatever it takes to win.”
