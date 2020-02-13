BLUEFIELD, Va. — Some of the top players in the collegiate basketball ranks and the NBA have made stops at Oak Hill Academy on their journeys including the likes of Carmelo Anthony and Rajon Rondo.
None of the current crop of star players for the Warriors came Wednesday night to Graham Middle School for a game against Graham.
The backup team Oak Hill Academy brought is no slouch as it beat Graham 56-44 in a benefit game.
The length and size of the Warriors was effective on both ends of the floor creating space to score and
“Athletic, long and play a lot of basketball,” Graham head coach Todd Baker said. “ It’s always a well coached team, so long and I thought they played well.”
The regular season ended Tuesday night for Graham as it beat Lebanon to conclude an undefeated Southwest District.
When the game was scheduled for the start of the season it was planned to be for learning and it was still that Wednesday just at the opposite end of the schedule.
“It was a good learning experience and you have to treat it that way because that game was supposed to be played as our second game as a scrimmage,” Baker said.
The game was pushed back due to the success of Graham football in the state playoffs.
The ‘Gold’ squad for Oak Hill features four players who are committed to NCAA Division I programs including a top recruit in Cam Thomas.
Playing against that team that also features Darius Maddox who will heading to Virginia Tech in the fall it would have been a very lopsided game.
“Would not have been pretty,” Baker said.
It was a much better matchup as Graham stayed within six points for the first 29 minutes of the game.
After the Warriors scored the five points of the game the G-Men responded with four straight as the teams traded baskets and Oak Hill Academy was up 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The length of the Warriors caused problems for the G-Men all night long as they struggled to get open as they usually do against other teams.
“I think the length bothered us in the passing lanes cause they covered up the passing lanes, they sagged off a lot,” Baker said.
Driving to the hoop Graham had to deal with the tall Justin Banks who blocked three shots and redirected a number of others.
In the second quarter Graham found its rhythm offensive tying the game at 20 on a David Graves three-pointer and going to the half down only one.
Nick Owens drained a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter as he was able to find space on the wings including one with seconds left.
Graves took over in the third quarter for Graham scoring nine of his 14 points for the night. He gave the G-Men a lead by scoring the opening basket of the quarter and then traded scored with Banks.
One area where Graham has some work to do ahead of the district tournament is setting screens as they were called for three moving screens Wednesday.
“We’re still working on setting better screens, we got to get better at that but their length bothered us,” Baker said.
The game was a 39-38 lead for the Warriors at the end of the third quarter and they pulled away in the fourth with Baker sticking to his plan of everybody on the roster getting time on the floor.
Graves was the lone scorer in double figures for Graham with Chance Dawson chipping in eight points.
Oak Hill Academy was led by 17 points from Tre Chatman and 10 for Banks which all came in the third quarter.
A regular season game between Oak Hill Academy and Graham could be on the horizon for next year
“I think we’re working on home-and-away next year regular season games and Coach Smith really enjoys playing us,” Baker said. “We try to treat them well and he treats us good so that may be something in the future.”
Having secured the top seed in the Southwest District tournament it would have been seven days off before the next game if not for this benefit contest.
“Its’ a good filler because we would of had a long layoff before we played next Wednesday so it gave the kids a great practice,” Baker said.
Graham has a bye for the quarterfinals of the tournament which will be played Monday before the semifinals occur Wednesday at Graham Middle School.
“We have to be prepared cause everybody is coming after us, everyone wants to beat Graham,” Baker said.
Having beaten every team twice in the regular season the G-Men know they will be getting the best shot from whomever they play.
“Everybody wants to knock you off so we have to be not only knowledge-wise prepared but we have to be physically prepared and ready to take on a challenge,” Baker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.