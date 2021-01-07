BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Tazewell High School boys basketball team has undoubtedly made significant strides under new head coach Kondwani Patterson. But the Bulldogs still haven’t quite caught up with the Southwest District’s defending champions.
Aggressive defensive performances in the first and third quarters and a great night on the perimeter combined to give the G-Men a 78-58 Southwest District win over visiting Tazewell at Graham Middle School, on Thursday night.
“We shot well tonight,” said G-Men head coach Todd Baker, whose team combined for ten 3-point goals on the night.
Nick Owens paced the Graham offense with 20 points on the night, including six trifectas. Zack Dales hit a pair of 3’s on his way to 12 points for the G-Men (4-0, 3-0 SWD). Brenan Salyers and Ethan Lambert also hit from outside the arc for the home team, which pounced on the Bulldogs with pressure from the outset and led 23-10 headed into the second quarter.
“I’m really proud of our defense. They played really well. We put some pressure on them at the beginning of the game and got ahead of them,” said Baker, whose team has played its home games this COVID-19 restricted season without benefit of the atmosphere Graham’s enthusiastic crowd usually brings to the table.
“We know that everybody is going to give us their best. With no crowd, it’s up to the kids to get motivated. I try to motivate them and they have to try to find that energy to play hard. I think we did tonight. They respected Tazewell and came out and played hard. They didn’t want to make it a tight game,” said Baker, whose squad got eight points from Cade Roberts and seven from Logan Simmons.
Bryson Witt scored 16 points to pace the Bulldogs (1-2, 1-1). Josiah Jordan and Jacob Whitt added 11 points apiece and Ethan Mills contributed nine points.
Baker’s team was well aware of Tazewell’s earlier ambush of Richlands in Southwest District play, so they were expecting a competitive opponent to show up.
“They’ve got some big, strong kids. They’ve got some good athletes out. Of course, Josiah is a great athlete and demands a lot of attention. Jacob Whitt is a big, strong guy down low and he’s hard to defend, sometimes,” said Baker.
“I think they’re a little more organized and I think he’s got them playing hard. The big thing is that attitude to play hard. I think he’s got that going.”
The G-Men are slated to return to action on Tuesday in a Southwest District game with Richlands at Richlands Middle School.
Graham 78, Tazewell 58
TAZEWELL (1-2, 1-1)
Josiah Jordan 11, Jacob Whitt 11, Bryson McCall 16, Tre Blankenship 4, Ethan Mills 9, Connor Cline 0, Gideon Collier 0, Caleb O’Neal 0, Gavin Duty 7
GRAHAM (4-0, 3-0)
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 4, Ben Morgan 3, Nick Owens 20, Zack Dales 12, Brenan Salyers 4, David Graves 6, Cade Roberts 8, Caleb Morgan 5, Logan Simmons 7, Nick Knowles 2, Eli Sarver 2, Jamin Ni 0, Ethan Lambert 3, Aaron Jackson 2.
Tazewell.............10 17 13 18 — 58
Graham...............23 19 20 16 — 78
3-point goals: Tazewell (Jordan, McCall 3). Graham 10 (Owens 6, Dales 2, Salyers, Lambert)
Girls Games
Graham 45, Tazewell 43
TAZEWELL, Va. — After leading the Lady Bulldogs for most of the game, the weary G-Girls started falling prey to Tazewell’s aggressive defensive effort in the fourth quarter.
In spite of the late flurry of turnovers, the Graham girls managed to hold off the Lady Bulldogs in a SWD showdown to collect their first victory of the season.
“It feels really good. This is a young team and it was really important for them to get a win,” said Graham girls head coach Jessica Gunter. “This was our third game in a row and our girls were really tired. But they dug deep and I’m really proud of them.”
Elle Gunter scored 15 points and pulled down 22 rebounds for the G-Girls (1-4, 1-2 SWD), also collecting five steals. Stella Gunter added 13 points and garnered four steals. Sidney Lester coralled 15 rebounds.
Taylor Ray scored 14 points to pace Tazewell (0-3 0-2). Mallory Whittaker added 12 points and Audrey Brown contributed eight points.
Graham returns to Southwest District action on Tuesday, taking on Richlands at Graham Middle school in a junior varsity/varsity girls doubleheader.
Graham 45, Tazewell 43
GRAHAM (1-4, 1-2)
Mallory Brown 4, Stella Gunter 13, Savanna Howery 2, Sidney Lester 8, Emily Hampton 3, Elle Gunter 15.
TAZEWELL (0-3, 0-2)
Taylor Ray 14, Audrey Brown 8, Maddie Day 5, Ashton Rowe 2, Grace Hancock 2, Mallory Whittaker 12.
Graham.........13 8 15 9 — 45
Tazewell...........8 9 11 15 — 43
3-point goals: Graham (E. Gunter 2), Tazewell (Ray 2, Day).
George Wythe 58,
Narrows 49
NARROWS, Va. — The Lady Green Wave led the Maroons headed into the final period of Thursday’s non-district game, but George Wythe’s Hailey Patel came alive and lit the home team up from the perimeter to turn the tables for keeps.
Patel led the Maroons (2-0) with 22 points, hitting four of her five 3-point goals in the fourth quarter to give the visitor the breathing room it needed to win.
Paeton Phillippi and McKenzie Tate added 10 points apiece for George Wythe.
Mya Robertson scored 17 points to pace the Lady Wave (1-3). Alyssa Bishop scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Madi Mann chipped in nine points.
Narrows is slated to play Covington in a Pioneer District contest on Tuesday, but may have to shift gears and find another opponent if the Lady Cougars aren’t yet cleared to play.
George Wythe 58, Narrows 49
GEORGE WYTHE (2-0)
Paeton Phillippi 10, Jordan Cannoy 3, McKenzie Tate 10, Autumn Guthrie 2, Hailey Patel 22, Maria Malavolti 4, Amarrah Carter-Bennett 7.
NARROWS (1-3)
Emma Helvey 3, Sarah Lawrence 2, Mya Robertson 17, Sarah Man 2, Madi Mann 9, Alyssa Bishop 16.
G. Wythe ............15 6 12 25 — 58
Narrows.................9 8 17 15 — 49
3-point goals: George Wythe 8 (Phillipi 1, Cannoy, Patel 5, Bennett), Narrows 5 (Helvey, Robertson 2, M. Mann 2).
