BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham High School boys basketball team has reached one milestone in its long journey on a sometimes rocky road. This weekend there’s yet another marker ahead.
Graham puts its 12-0 season record on the line on Friday night in a Southwest District tournament semifinal game, to be played in their home gym.
The G-Men know that there’s no standing pat at tournament time — or at any other time in this chaotic season.
“Each and every practice, we go harder and harder, and push each other to get better,” said Graham junior David Graves.
The G-Men have taken on a series of rivals wanting to knock them off-stride, as well as a set of pandemic protocols that temporarily knocked them off the court for reasons beyond their control.
They survived with a perfect record and the district’s regular-season championship.
After Friday’s 80-49 win over Richlands, Graham head coach Todd Baker was asked about the ups and downs of the campaign.
“We’re just thrilled, just so happy for our administration and the Virginia High School League, for letting these kids play,” the coach said. “That’s the main thing: These kids got to play.”
“Everything that these kids have done, they’ve just been tremendous. I’m just super proud of them.”
“We’ve been quarantined twice, lost a lot of practice time. But we continued a lot of off-season work, so I think that helped us prepare a little bit for this season,” he said.
Senior guard Nick Owens said, “With all the protocols, it’s been rough, because every time you get into contact with somebody (who may have been infected), you’ve got to go into quarantine, and it puts you back. But we just stuck together, (went) with the process, and I’m just happy we’re here. And 12-0.”
The team is “super proud” of its dedication to keeping away from the coronavirus threat, he said.
“It takes a lot, for a lot of people,” he said. “People ask me to hang out (with them) all the time. A lot of people are putting their life at risk, and plenty of others.”
Graves said about the precautions, “It’s being safe, honestly.”
Baker, in his third year as head coach, has been impressed with the way his students approach their athletic efforts.
“We are blessed,” he said. “We do have some very good athletes, and they take care of themselves. They work in the weight room, they do all of the off-season (work). They work at it. They have to work and strive to be good athletes and to take care of their bodies, to take care of themselves.”
Owens said, “We practice every day, we run every day, we always are going in the off-season, working. We just have athletes. I’m just so proud of our team.”
The G-Men’s path on their long road of success was begun years ago by Baker’s predecessor as coach, Glynn Carlock Jr., according to the current mentor of the team.
“Coach Carlock taught that toughness, and he taught physicality, and he taught kids to play with a lot of grit and hustle and heart,” Baker said. “I hope we just carried that over.”
For this year’s seniors, there’s another reason they wanted successfully to negotiate the byways of the Southwest District. Graham has won 54 straight boys basketball games against district opponents, Baker said.
They call it “the streak.”
Speaking for the seniors, Owens said, “It means a lot. We’re trying to keep the streak alive. We’ve been undefeated in the district a long time, and we don’t want to break it. Now we’re on to the district tournament, and we’re going to win that, too.”
Baker said his senior players are “special.”
“This is my third year (in the varsity coaching job), and I’ve had them, pretty much, most of that time. I’ve actually had some of them, five or six years, away from school ball, (in) travel ball and those kind of things.”
Now the road gets a little steeper. Because they are the regular-season district champs, the G-Men are guaranteed a game in the Group 2 regional quarterfinals. That game is scheduled to pit Graham and Marion on Tuesday evening at Graham Middle School.
But first things first. If Graham survives Friday’s SWD tourney semifinal, the G-Men will take to their home court again on Saturday night in the district tournament championship game and a chance to go into the regional playoffs with a 14-0 record.
“It’s great,” Graves said. “We have home-court advantage. We’ve just got to keep the energy up, and play good defense.”
