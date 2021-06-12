EAST RIVER — A wet field is a great equalizer in the game of soccer, but the Graham G-Men didn’t let that stop them from hoisting the Southwest District Tournament championship trophy on Friday evening.
The G-Men struggled for awhile but held off the Richlands Blue Tornado 3-2 at East River Soccer Complex, boosting Graham’s record to 11-0.
“You kind of just have to adjust to it,” Graham defender Carter Nipper said about his soggy workplace. “You just have to work with it — make it work for you, not against you.”
The rain fell in buckets at the outset of the match, but gradually let up. The sun even broke out during Graham’s postgame celebration.
On the first shot attempt by Richlands, a shoe of Graham goalkeeper Nic Knowles ripped from bottom to top. He rolled his ankle painfully as well.
In the third minute, Richlands striker Gray Queen galloped past a defender and popped a deflected ball into the net to give the Tornado (9-3) an early 1-0 lead.
Richlands head coach Morgan Lloyd said, “It was wild. We were jumping up and down here. That was great, to come out and get that first score.”
In the remainder of the game, Knowles recorded eight saves.
“When the ground’s wet, the ball tends to slide,” he said. “So even a pass can skip and hop, with every divot in the ground, so it’s really rough to get your hands on it.”
“I kept slipping and sliding. My cleat’s already torn on the bottom, so I had a really hard time getting a grip when I ran.”
A penalty kick by Ben Morgan in the 37th minute evened the score, and it remained that way until halftime.
Lloyd said, “We were happy with going into the half 1-1. Their only good offensive look was the PK. It could’ve been a different ballgame, but that’s soccer. It happens.”
Graham head coach George Aiello said that when he addressed his team at halftime, “I told them I believed in them, and that this was our game. And we just needed to do what we’ve done all season — and that’s, just win. Go out there and win.”
As soon as the second half began, Morgan made good on Aiello’s trust, slicing a 23-foot shot that bent to the left past the Richlands goalkeeper and into the back of the net.
Five minutes later, midfielder Ethan Aiello lofted a long cross. Nipper met it with a header into the right corner of the goal for Graham’s last score.
Nipper said, “I knew he (Aiello) was going to put it into a good place, and I just happened to be there. It was an incredible cross. He put it right where it needed to be.”
Things took an unusual turn later in the half. One of the officials looked at Knowles, halted play and ran to the Graham bench, showing a yellow card to George Aiello.
Aiello said, “When a player is ‘illegally dressed,’ the coach gets the card. He was illegally dressed because he had a necklace on.”
Knowles left the field, replaced temporarily by Zach Dales. After Knowles returned to his spot in front of the net, the Blue Tornado showed they were still a threat.
Ethan Lawson reacted quickly to a ricochet off a shot attempt by T.J. Short and buried the ball in the net to cut the lead to 3-2 in the 91st minute.
The defenses kept it that way.
“Defense was the stars of the game, I think,” Knowles said. “They really did a great (job) of keeping the ball out, in our defensive third.”
Shane Vencill finished with eight saves in goal for Richlands.
Lloyd said, “He brings this type of energy that the back line feeds off of. And our defense played one heck of a game.”
The coach added, “We’ll take this (game), and we’ll look at our mistakes, and we’ll correct them. We’ll come out and we’ll play our game on Monday.”
Graham chalked up 22 shots in the game, twice that of Richlands.
Blue Tornado senior defender Aidan Sparling said, “They (Graham) stepped up. We just didn’t have an answer for it — today.”
Richlands, as the No. 2 seed from the Southwest District, will host a regional playoff game on Monday evening at Ernie Hicks Stadium against Wise Central, the third-seeded school from the Mountain Seven District.
Richlands senior Ethan Shreve said about his coaches, “They’re great. They do a great job, putting everybody where they need to be and helping us be most successful.”
Graham will also host a regional contest, Monday at 7 p.m. vs John Battle, the fourth seed from the Mountain Seven.
“I think we’re going to be ready on Monday,” George Aiello said.
