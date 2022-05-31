EAST RIVER — The heat was on, in more ways than one, for the Graham G-Men soccer team on Tuesday evening.
The temperature was in the 80s in the late-day sunshine at East River Soccer Complex. At stake was Graham’s undefeated record, and a repeat berth in the state tournament.
Through disciplined and inspired play, the G-Men got it done, defeating the Warriors of Central Wise High 4-2 in the semifinals of the Group 2, Region D tourney.
Senior Ben Morgan said, “I think everybody’s in really, really top shape, and you can see that when we play in transition. We’re really good off the counter-attack and we score a lot of goals.”
All season, speed, ball possession and tactical decision-making came together for the G-Men (15-0). It was no different on Tuesday night.
The ball had barely started rolling before Graham put it into the Warriors’ net. With 43 seconds elapsed on the clock, Morgan fired the game-changing shot after collecting a chip from fellow senior Ethan Church.
“Ethan Church played an amazing game,” Morgan said. “He just got up the right side really early, and played a good cross, and I was there to finish it.”
Church said. “It was just coming out and setting the tone early, like Coach always wants us to. You couldn’t have done it any better than we came out and did it.”
Central used big-bodied defenders, well-spaced in the box, to their advantage, but the G-Men were able to get around them for a 3-0 halftime lead.
Blake Graham weaved his way on a solo drive that he finished with a midair slam of the ball for the second goal.
The third tally was off a set piece that had never been tried before by Graham in a game.
The G-Men were awarded a free kick. After a fake, Ethan Aiello jabbed the ball to Brayden Surface near the end line, and he relayed it to Carter Nipper for the finish.
Surface said, “It just worked out beautiful. I saw Carter, wide open. It was just a ‘gimme’ goal.”
Graham head coach George Aiello said, “We put it together, probably three or four days ago. We’ve got a lot of different set plays, and I just tell the boys we’ve got to find a way to execute and find the opportunities to score on them.”
For most of the match, Graham fluidly switched from offense to defense like iron filings reacting to a bar magnet. It wasn’t perfect, though, and Central Wise capitalized early in the second half.
Senior Lucas Coffey dished an assist to talented junior Ricky Onate for a two-on-one “fast-break” goal to trim the margin to 3-1.
Less than four minutes later on the other end of the lawn, Surface rushed in to meet a ball that had deflected off the Warriors’ goalkeeper and buried the ball in the net to restore the three-goal advantage.
Surface said, “Ben was taking it wide, took the shot. The goalie had bobbled (the ball) all day, so the ball just got under him, went through his legs, and I was just there, able to finish … .”
With 3:18 remaining, Coffey dashed by Graham keeper Nic Knowles, stunned after a collision, and scored for the Warriors to wrap up the scoring.
Central Wise had only four shots on goal in the game, and converted two. Graham issued 15 shots on goal. Five offside calls hampered the Warriors.
George Aiello said, “I’m proud of the boys. They played well.”
Church said, “We practice like it’s game time, and then at game time … our possession is way better than other teams, because of how hard we work.”
Knowles said, “I think, by far, (Graham has) one of the best defense in the state, if not THE best defense in the state. They’re very flexible. They can think off the top of their head, and in an instant know what to do. … They make my job easy.”
Prior to the Central-Graham match, East River Soccer Complex hosted the other regional semifinal in which Virginia High took a 3-1 win from Gate City.
The G-Men will host the Bearcats on Thursday at East River for the Region 2D championship. Tentative start time is 7 p.m.
“We love having the home fans here; we love playing on our own field,” Knowles said. “It’s a big game, and we’ve just got to treat it like it’s a regular game, honestly.”
Church said, “They’re fast, just like we are. We’re going to have to spread the ball, and possess it well, and make smart decisions. and we’re not taking anybody lightly. We’re all taking every opponent, the same way.”
Surface said, “We’ve played well against Virginia High, especially on this field. Five-to-one last time. I think we’ve just got to come in here, heads rounded, and get the job done.”
Morgan said, “Virginia High’s a great team, and I think they’re going to put up a really good fight, but at the end of the day, we’ve just got to play our game and I think we’re going to come out on top.”
