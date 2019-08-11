The Great American Rivalry Series will once again highlight the Graham and Bluefield rivalry when the G-Men and Beavers kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Mitchell Stadium on Friday, August 30.
Now in its 16th year, the Great American Rivalry Series celebrates the passion of high school football. The Graham and Bluefield rivalry, which is one of the most heavily-attended high school football games in the nation, has been selected to as one of the 100 best high school rivalries to be featured this year.
The Great American Rivalry Series will recognize an MVP and give a college scholarship to a senior Scholar-Athlete from each team.
The winning team will receive the Great American Rivalry Series Champions trophy, presented by the United States Marine Corps, the official game sponsor.
