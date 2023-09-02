GALAX, Va. — Maroon and Cardinal are not the same shades of red. That was made obvious on Friday night.
Quarterback Dalton Roberts passed for 172 yards and two touchdowns and the defending Class 2 state champion Graham High School football team defeated homestanding Galax 42-12.
Roberts completed eight of 16 passing attempts, including scoring strikes to Blake Graham and Chris Edwards.
Edwards also added a 69-yard pick six for the G-Men on the defensive side of the football while rushing five times for 59 yards and a score. His TD catch was good for 66 yards.
Daniel Jennings led all G-Men rushers with 165 yards on 16 carries, including touchdown runs of 2 and 4 yards. Dylan Nash added five PAT kicks.
Tedruhn Tucker led Maroon Tide rushing with 115 yards on 25 carries, including a touchdown. Galax quarterback passed for 58 yards, including a TD pass to Colton Coomes.
Graham travels to George Wythe next week for a non-district contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.