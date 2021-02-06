BLUEFIELD, Va. — Playing “back-to-back,” the Graham G-Men had each other’s back on Saturday.
In its second game in 21 hours, Graham deployed 14 players to claim the Southwest District Tournament championship with a 73-52 victory over the Scarlet Hurricane of Marion High on the court at Graham Middle School.
The G-Men (14-0) got 24 points, six rebounds and three steals from David Graves to preserve their undefeated season and add the tourney plaque to their regular-season district title hardware. Graham also claimed the top seed in next week’s regional tournament.
With a winter storm warning in the forecast, Saturday’s game time was moved to 4 p.m.
Kade Roberts had 12 points and eight boards for Graham, and Nick Owens chipped in 13 points.
Tanner Grubb and Grant Williams each had 13 points for Marion, which will go into regionals as the second seed.
The Scarlet Hurricane’s effort on Saturday was “really challenging,” Graves said. “They didn’t play us like they did the last two times, so we had to adjust to that.”
Zach Dales, a Graham senior, said, “I felt like this was going to be our night, all along. We just love to play.”
Fellow senior Owens said that as he and the other starters watched the final few minutes from the bench, “I was extremely happy. ... I love my teammates and I’m so happy we’re here.”
Three G-Men scored in an early 10-0 run that opened up breathing room after Marion closed its deficit to 7-5 on a transition basket from Bradley Thomas.
Late in the first half, in the span of less than a minute, Graves racked up a defensive rebound, an assist, a steal and a layup to give the home team a 39-24 advantage.
The Hurricane was just 2 for 11 from the field in the third quarter as Graham again came out strong after halftime.
“I thought we played much better in the second half,” said G-Men head coach Todd Baker. “We got some stops, got some pressure on the ball.”
He said that overall, “We didn’t play very good defense today. ... We played well offensively — got off good shots, pretty much — (but) we didn’t get many stops.”
The G-Men will host Lee High at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a regional quarterfinal game.
With that in mind, Graves is not giving himself any respite on Super Bowl Sunday.
“Getting right back into the gym,” he said with a smile on Saturday evening. “Can’t take any days off. Trying to get a ring.”
Graham also hosted a girls district tournament game on Saturday and the G-Girls turned back Tazewell 58-47. More on that game will appear in Monday’s Daily Telegraph.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
At Graham Middle School
MARION
Ethan Marchant 0 3-3 3, Riley Russell 3 0-0 6, Tanner Grubb 3 5-6 13, Grant Williams 3 6-7 13, Bradley Thomas 5 0-0 11, Matt Nelson 0 1-4 1, Will Stephenson 1 2-2 5. Totals 15 17-22 52.
GRAHAM (14-0)
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 3 0-0 6, Nick Owens 5 0-0 13, Zach Dales 2 1-2 6, David Graves 8 7-8 24, Kade Roberts 5 2-4 12, Logan Simmons 1 1-2 4, Aaron Jackson 4 0-0 8. Totals 28 11-16 73.
Marion.......................16 11 7 18 — 52
Graham...................21 19 15 18 — 73
3-point goals: Mar 5 (Grubb 2, Williams 1, Thomas 1, Stephenson 1). Gra 6 (Owens 3, Dales 1, Graves 1, Simmons 1). Total fouls: Mar 8, Gra 18. Fouled out: none.
