EAST RIVER — The Graham High School boys soccer team was hoping it could wrap up Region 2D tournament play on its home field this week. The G-Men did their part on Wednesday night, beating Lebanon 2-1 in a regional semifinal round at East River Soccer Complex.
Unfortunately for Graham (13-0), Southwest District arch-rival Richlands suffered a 1-0 loss at Gate City. That means the G-Men will have to travel to face the Blue Devils in Friday’s Region 2D championship match, which will be played at Legion Field in Gate City. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
“I thought for sure we’d be playing Richlands again,” said Aiello, who noted that Graham’s only previous soccer trip to Legion Field — which is located less than five miles from the Tennessee state line — was in order to play Union on a neutral field two years ago.
The trip to Gate City — 90 miles via U.S. 460/19 and Route 70 — would be the longest trip the G-Men have taken this season. Under COVID-19 protocols, Graham was limited to only Southwest District matches during the regular season. The G-Men’s scheduled trip to Bristol, Va. to play Virginia High got scratched and wasn’t rescheduled.
“Virginia High was in quarantine at the time, so we missed that game against them,” Aiello explained.
In a normal year, a home field advantage for the Region 2D boys soccer tournament finals might not be quite as weighty a thing. After all, both finalists would advance to the state tournament.
But that’s not the case this spring.
“This year they’ve done it different. Just the four teams that win the region move on,” said Aiello. “So we’ve got to win Friday if we want to play in the state.”
Brayden Surface got things rolling for the G-Men on Wednesday, scoring off a Ben Morgan assist to give Graham the 1-0 lead three minutes into the match.
Ethan Aiello scored Graham’s second goal off a Morgan assist with three minutes remaining in the first half.
Graham goalkeeper Nic Knowles had one of his three total saves in the first half. Lebanon did not score until 10 minutes remaining in regulation.
The G-Men, who had 18 shots on the night, defeated Lebanon 3-1 and 4-1 during regular season play. Aiello had little trouble singling out what kept the Pioneers in the match so much longer in this last meeting of the season: Lebanon goalkeeper Josiah Wilson.
“Their goalkeeper had 15 saves and they were all legitimate saves,” Aiello said. “Their goalkeeper is good.”
Gate City 1, Richlands 0
GATE CITY, Va. — A Caleb Bolling goal was scored with 12 minutes remaining in regulation, breaking a scoreless tie and ultimately lifting the homestanding Blue Devils to victory over the visiting Blue Tornado in a Region 2D boys soccer semifinal match at Legion Field.
Bollings shot, a chip past the goalkeeper off of a Daniel Mann assist, was Gate City’s lone shot on goal for the second half.
Richlands’ Ethan Shreve and Colton Hartsock bombarded Blue Devils goalkeeper Luke Reed with shots — 11 in the second half alone. But none found the back of the net. Reed finished with 16 saves on the night.
After Bolling’s go-ahead goal, the action got superheated as Richlands scrambled to get an equalizer lest they face elimination. The Blues failed to find that desperation goal, but obtained two red cards and finished the final six minutes of the game playing two men down.
Richlands (10-4) ended its season while Gate City (10-1-2) prepares to host Southwest District champion Graham on Friday night.
