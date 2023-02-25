BRISTOL, Va. — The Graham boys basketball team will be playing for a regional championship, today.
Markell Ray fired up 18 points to lead the G-Men in a thrilling 55-53 win over Gate City in the Region 2D boys tournament semifinals held at The Bearcat Den at Virginia High School.
In Friday’s opening semifinal round, Virginia High punched it’s own ticket to the Class 2 state tournament bracket with a 48-46 win over Ridgeview.
In a scheduling adjustment both boys and girls Region 2D Basketball Championship Games will be played today at Virginia High School.
The regional girls championship game between Gate City and Central-Wise will tip off at 6 p.m. The regional boys title showdown between the Virginia High and the Graham will proceed at 8 p.m.
