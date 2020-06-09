BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham Middle School gymnasium has a beautiful new basketball floor.
When the G-Men or G-Girls finally get to play or practice on it is anybody’s guess.
“They put them on a rotation cycle for the county and that floor looks nice, they really did a good job,” said Graham High School head basketball coach Todd Baker, who said the floor will be fully seasoned and playable by Wednesday, but statewide pandemic restrictions remained in effect.
“Virginia hasn’t even opened them up yet and Tazewell County won’t give me any permission until the state of Virginia gives them permission,” Baker said.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam held a press conference Tuesday afternoon elaborating the Commonwealth’s plans for reopening its public schools. The short version: no workouts yet.
The new floor, which cost roughly $22,000, is part of Tazewell County School Board improvements to existing school facilities. Graham Middle School is the home court for the Graham High School boys and girls basketball teams. Elsewhere in the county, Tazewell Middle School Gym— home of the Tazewell High School boys and girls hoops teams — has been receiving a seating upgrade.
Graham Athletic Director Matt Dixon said the new surface should be able to handle player traffic this week. But there is no projected date when players will be allowed to have shoot-arounds on it, much less organized practices and scrimmages.
“Of course with the dead period, there’s not a whole lot going on right now,” said Dixon, who praised Scott Flooring out of Salem, Va. for the installation. “But it is ready to go. They did a good job.”
Dixon conceded that he had some small input into the floor’s design — retaining the traditional G-Star badge emblem was the chief priority for him — but he attributed most of the credit for the concept to Graham Middle School principal Lee Salyers.
“He did a great job. We kind of mimicked a couple floors over in the Roanoke area on the college side. The only thing I asked was not to mess with the G-Star. He made the G-Star a little bit bigger and we flipped it to the home side,” Dixon said. “That was basically my influence there. But (Salyers) deserves 99-percent of the credit. Lee designed most of that and did a great job.”
Because the Graham community has been separated by pandemic restrictions, most of the feedback has been on social media, Dixon said. It has been resoundingly positive.
“It’s given us a nice clean look. The main focus is that G-Star in the middle. It’s a fresh, new look and everyone’s excited about it,” Dixon said. “I know our basketball coaches are excited about it ... both Todd and Jessica (Gunter) ... and I know from their actions on social media that a lot of people are excited about it.”
In response to Northam’s plan to reopen K-12 public schools in Virginia, the Virginia High School League announced Tuesday that its staff will begin the process to align his Phase II & III Plan with the work the VHSL’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has already done, then share those guidelines with the Executive Committee. The VHSL will provide those guidelines to school divisions as local school boards develop plans for reopening.
“Once we review the documents provided by the Governor to reopen schools, we will move as quickly as possible to develop guidelines that will align with his plans,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun.
“It is important to say that these guidelines must also align with local school divisions and superintendents reopening plans under Phase II & III. Before entering Phase II or III, the public health commissioner has ordered that every public and private school in Virginia will be required to submit to the VDOE a plan outlining their strategies for mitigating public health risk of COVID-19 and comply with CDC and VDH recommendations. There is still work to be done before these guidelines can be put in place to reopen athletic activities,” Haun said.
Dixon noted that the VHSL guidelines won’t have much practical effect on the Graham athletics as long as Tazewell County is designated by the state to be in Phase I of the school reopening process. Organized conditioning won’t be allowed until moving into Phase II — and even then, that’ll begin to occur gradually.
Baker, for one, was hoping the ‘all clear’ would sound soon enough to utilize the new floor for his annual Summer Basketball League, which has been extremely popular with Four Seasons Country high school boys and girls basketball programs on both sides of the state line. But while West Virginia is already opening up, rural Southwest Virginia’s timetable seems to be much slower.
“They’re doing phases and I don’t know what phases we’ll be in. My hope was to get a little bit in July, but I don’t know if we will or not. We seem to be running a little bit later than [other states.] I understand but I don’t understand. It is what it is,” Baker said.
