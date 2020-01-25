BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham High boys basketball team opened the season with a 66-65 loss on the road to Pulaski county and sought to avenge that Saturday at Graham Middle School.
The G-Men did just that in a 71-60 win that pushed their winning streak to nine games after a 1-4 start.
The athletic six-foot sophomore David Graves led Graham with 19 points.
It was a balanced scoring effort with Joey Dales, Jamir Blevins and Chance Dawson each scoring nine points. Blevins drained a trio of three-pointers after making four Friday night when he had a team-high 17 points.
Xayvion Turner and Marqus Ray each scored eight points for the G-Men.
Pulaski County (6-9) was led by 20 points from JJ Gulley.
Graham travels to Virginia High Tuesday for a Southwest District game before facing Bluefield Wednesday at the Brushfork Armory.
Bluefield 89, University High 56: Playing their third game in less than 48 hours showed no tiredness as it exploded for its sixth game scoring over 80 points this season.
The Beavers (10-3) shot 62.9 percent from the field making 39 field goals to go 2-0 in the FCA Prep Showcase and extend the winning streak to three games.
Bluefield jumped out to a 50-36 lead at the half and put the game away in the third quarter using a 16-2 run.
Braeden Crews led Bluefield with 24 points as four scorers were in double figures and 10 scored in the game.
All 12 of Kaulin Parris’ points came in the first half while Tyrese Hairston provided another 12 along with 14 off the bench from Caden Fuller.
Coming off a career-high 19 points against PikeView Friday night Hairston was all over the court for the Beavers grabbing five rebounds, dishing out four assists and five steals.
Having a height advantage Bluefield dominated the boards 36-26 with all starters grabbing at least five rebounds. Sean Martin had nine points and five boards with fellow post player Jahiem House notching six points and six rebounds.
University High (4-9) had three players combine for 50 of its 56 points with Kaleb Meredith leading the way with 18 points. Marshall Fleenor added 17 points and Mason Broome scored 15.
The Buccaneers only shot 31 percent from the field including seven-of-24 from behind the three-point line.
Bluefield heads to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Monday to play James Monroe at 7:25 p.m in the Big Atlantic Classic.
LATE BOYS BASKETBALL
Mercer Christian 79, Lewisburg Baptist 38: Devin Shrewsbury set a new MCA boys record for three-point makes in a game as the Cavaliers won Friday night.
Shrewsbury drained 11 three-pointers for his 33 points to break the record of 10 held by Ben Shrader since January 2002.
MCA also had Garret Goings in double figures with 10 points while Zack Coleman scored nine and eight for Jamison Mullins.
Lewisburg Baptist was led by 25 points from Isaac Beane as they struggled against the Mercer Christian defense.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
