BLUEFIELD, Va. — There is no question that the upcoming VHSL Class 2 state semifinal game between Graham and Appomattox will be the final football game the G-Men will play in historic Mitchell Stadium this calendar year.
Who’ll be playing in Salem, Va. on Dec. 11 is the question that’s keeping so many people awake in this half of the state.
Unbeaten Graham will take on Virginia’s reigning Class 2 football dynasty when the G-Men (12-0) tangle with the Raiders (11-1) in America’s Best High School Football Stadium on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Appomattox will be making its seventh consecutive semifinal appearance. The Raiders have never before appeared at Mitchell Stadium.
“We’ve played them one time ... in 2019,” said G-Men head coach Tony Palmer, whose team advanced to the state semis by way of a 49-21 win over Ridgeview in last weekend’s Region 2D championship game.
Palmer doesn’t expect Doug Smith’s Raiders to be different in any substantial way from the team that knocked the G-Men out 28-13 in that state semifinal game at Bragg Stadium. and why should he?
“They have no reason to change anything. They’ve won five of the last six [Class 2] state championships,” said Palmer, who got the opportunity to scout the Raiders’ 27-21 victory at Glenvar last Friday.
It wasn’t as close as it appears in print, Palmer said.
“With 3:08 left, they were up 27-7. Glenvar scored, then got an onsides kick and scored after that. But [Appomatox] was in control of that game when we left,” Palmer said.
Appomattox still has the same quarterback it had when Graham last faced them. Tre Lawing, who passed for 134 yards, including scoring strikes of 30 yards and 31 yards to Tez Booker and Jaheim Scruggs, respectively, is calling the signals for the Raiders this go-round as a senior. He’s been battling a shoulder injury late into the season.
The hero of the day against Glenvar was hyper talented junior Jonathan Pennix, who met Lawring at the mesh point 14 times, gaining 119 yards. He scored on touchdown runs of nine and 64 yards, also adding a 61-yard interception return late in the game — the score that put the comeback out of reach for the late-surging Highlanders. Pennix is on the radar of several ACC football programs.
Appomattox also got a 46-yard field goal from placekicker Tye Robertson during the Glenvar game. Conditions were extremely windy at Glenvar on Friday night and Robertson had the wind to his back. Still, he managed to read it and put it through the uprights.
“Don’t get me wrong, the kid is a really good kicker,” said Palmer, who has had to defend Division I legs from Bluefield and Richlands in recent years. “But the wind was really howling through there.”
Another eye-catching playmaker for the Raiders running back, wide receiver and defensive back Ervis Davin, who is an explosive big-play threat in all three phases of the game.
Graham has one of those, also. Senior Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw — who was a sophomore when Graham played at Appomattox — is also being courted by Division I suitors. His big plays have almost seemed like luxury items during the the more lopsided G-Men victories this season. Last week, his gridiron super powers were essential to Graham’s recovery from early adversities versus the Wolfpack. Palmer expects no less from him on Saturday.
So far, Bradshaw has has rushed for 455 yards and seven touchdowns, led the G-Men with 22-receptions for 618 yards and 14 touchdowns and added four touchdowns on punt returns, two touchdowns on kickoff returns. He’s also scored on three of his six interceptions.
“Xay has made some big plays this year. So has Zack Blevins and so have the rest of them. Xay has done a heckuva job this year. But we’re definitely going to need him to show up in this game,” said Palmer, who noted that Bradshaw has taken a great deal of pride in the finer points of his game this season — including blocking.
Quarterback Zack Blevins has rushed for 1,122 yards and 15 touchdowns while passing for 1,072 yards and 19 scores.
In addition to Bradshaw, Braden Watkins (18-289, 6 TDs), has been an effective pass catcher, but David Brown (3-107, 1 TD) is an example of the kind of lesser-known playmaking ability salted throughout Graham’s roster. Ty’Drez Clements has rushed for 1,081 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Graham’s offensive front is led by 6-foot-7, 320 pound Brody Meadows, a U.S. Army All-American who is an asset on both sides of the football. Sean Hughes, Brayen Meadows, Connor Roberts and Ethan Church are the individual leaders of the G-Men defense, but the sold second-team kids rotating into the Ridgeview game testified the depth of that unit. While Graham’s offense has averaged 43.6 points per game this season, the defense has only given up an average of 13.9 points per outing.
“We’ve got a good defense, but we’ve definitely got our work cut out this week,” Palmer said.
“We’ve got to execute, do what we’re supposed to do and not give up big plays. That’s basically what it boils down to. If we take care of the football and not give up big plays ... if we can do those things, I believe it will be a good football game,” Palmer said.
“The fact is, at this point, everybody knows what’s on the line.”
