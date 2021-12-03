Graham’s Xayvion Turner Bradshaw scores a touchdown during last Saturday’s Region 2D championship game with Ridgeview at Mitchell Stadium, in Bluefield. One of the best athletes in the state, Bradshaw has scored touchdowns for the G-Men in all phases of the game this season, but the G-Men must rely on its entire roster Saturday in order to contend with Class 2 juggernaut Appomattox.