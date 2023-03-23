BLUEFIELD — The Bears didn’t come over the mountain: they came through it.
But their ultimate destination was all the same in the end.
Grace Richardson had a walk-off grand slam in the fifth inning and Bluefield’s softball team picked up a 10-0 victory over visiting Bland County in five innings at Bluefield High School, on Wednesday night.
“Grace really needed that because she hadn’t been hitting very well lately,” said Bluefield head coach Barry Reed.
Junior pitcher Cara Brown (1-0) threw a no-hitter for the Lady Beavers, striking out three along the way.
“I’ve got four girls who have started three years for us and Cara is one of them,” said Reed.
“She’s a great athlete. She didn’t have any walks and only allowed one baserunner and that was on our lone error. She had control from the very get-go,” said Reed.
“We always talk about if you don’t walk people, you’ve got a chance. Cara’s got good control and always has had good control. People have got to hit their way on and get a couple of hits to get somebody in,” Reed said.
In spite of run-ruling Bland County, the Bluefield head coach noted that the game was a nailbiter deeper into the fray than the final score indicated.
“We only had three hits during the game as a team. We were a little flat after the Graham game last night,” said Reed.
Bluefield exploited eight walks by pitcher Brooke Sanders and three errors. Richardson scored two runs, Abby Richardson scored two runs and Izzy Smith also scored two runs.
“I thought [Sanders] really pitched a great game and I think she got tired about the fourth inning,” he said.
Late High School Baseball
Mount View 17, Montcalm 7
WELCH — The Mount View baseball team picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Montcalm 17-7 at Nick Shaffron Field.
After only having three hits in a loss to Bland last week, the Golden Knights’ offense came to life with 13 hits on Tuesday.
The offense was paced by three hits from Jaylen Hall, while Tanner Caves, Hunter Muncy, and Blake Wright had two hits each.
Levi Barton got the win for the Knights, with David Little striking out five in relief.
Mount View travels to River View for a clash of county rivals on Thursday.
