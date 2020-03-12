Douglas Ray "Doug" Creasy, 76 of the Mudfork community of North Tazewell, VA died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital. Born December 7, 1943 at Abbs Valley, VA he was a son of the late Harding Lee Creasy and Edith Sayers Creasy. He was a US Air Force Veteran and a…