Charleston — During a press conference Thursday afternoon W. Va Gov. Jim Justice announced that the girls basketball state tournament would be suspended indefinitely.
The decision comes on the heels of the coronavirus epidemic.
Justice also noted that the boys state tournament, which begins next week, would also be suspended.
The PikeView High girls basketball team was scheduled to play Friday morning in the Class AA semifinals but the tournament is now suspended. The Bluefield High boys basketball region co-final game tonight against Independence is also postponed.
WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed also confirmed Thursday that boys basketball regionals would also be suspended indefinitely.
"We'll postpone the girls state tournament and the boys regionals will also be postponed. No games tonight," Reed said.
The SSAC is still considering all of its options including holding the state tournament at other sites.
"We will open up all those possibilities," Reed said. "It'll probably probably be under a different rail, maybe without any fans but that's juts discussion right now."
Reed continued by noting the SSAC has no decision or timeline on how the situation will unfold.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia.
