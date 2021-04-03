NARROWS, Va. — Five contests, five shutout victories.
For their entire irregular regular season, the Narrows High School football team has allowed opponents zero points. That string continued Friday night, ending the season slate with a 34-0 win in the county’s rivalry game with the Giles Spartans.
At the end, the green-clad Narrows fans serenaded the latest win with cowbells, punctuated by the siren mounted in the press box. The shutout season total now equals that of their 1979 Green Wave team.
But that shutout string didn’t mean that the current Narrows athletes were hung up on the topic, said Green Wave head coach Kelly Lowe.
“We have not talked about it one time,” he said. “We, as a coaching staff, as a team, we’ve not addressed it one time. To me, at the end of the day, if there’s more points on our side than theirs, that’s all that matters.”
“It’s great to have a shutout, (but) we just work on us. We work our defense, we work our techniques, everything we’re supposed to do. And if it leads to a shutout, great.”
Lowe knew the regular-season finale would not be an easy game.
“Coach (Jeff) Williams does a great job,” Lowe said about his Giles counterpart. “He’s an outstanding football coach and an outstanding person. All those kids are examples of him: they play hard. We knew we were going to get their best punch, from start to finish, and they did.
“They were prepared, but we were able to battle out and get the win,” Lowe said. “I’m just really proud of our guys.”
He was also proud of the Narrows fans, a limited number of whom were allowed into the stands for the senior day game.
“I’ve always said we’ve got the best fans around,” Lowe said. “And when we got here … our stands were full — with what we could have — and they were cheering. The atmosphere was just completely different, and our kids really fed off of it.”
The first points of the game were tallied early in the second quarter, as Narrows (6-0) wrapped up a 61-yard, 10-play march with a one-yard plunge across the goal by senior quarterback Reid Bowman.
A quick interception by Logan Green gave the ball back to the Wave, and senior Ty Robertson dug his cleats into the dirt for a tough 4-yard touchdown run.
Jacob Robertson, no relation to Ty, took a pitch 10 yards for the next score, and during the ensuing kickoff, teammate Dawson Snidow alertly fell on the ball to keep it in Narrows’ possession.
Bowman set up a 27-0 halftime lead with his second TD of the night, cutting against the grain on a 7-yard dash to the end zone.
With less than half a minute remaining before halftime, Giles’ Aaron Miller snagged an interception off Bowman, but the Spartans (1-5) could not capitalize.
In the fourth quarter, Narrows drove 87 yards for the final touchdown. Bowman dropped back and launched a pass to Green along the left boundary. Green gathered in the toss and dashed to the pylon with 5:24 remaining.
It was only the second pass, out of 14 attempted by the two teams, to be completed.
In Giles’ final nine-play drive, tension mounted in the stands to see if the Spartans would be held scoreless. A one-yard gain on fourth down and 2 from the Narrows 39-yard line sealed the deal with 35 seconds to go, and the Narrows fans began their celebration.
Lowe said, “We had a great first half. We came out a little flat in the second half … but I could not be more proud of our football team.”
Bowman rushed for 132 of Narrows’ 307 rushing yards, on 27 attempts, played a tremendous game on defense against the Spartans’ single wing — and helped the Green Wave generate 19 first downs to Giles’ four.
Bowman said, “We had to come out here and compete, and play our best. We knew that Giles wasn’t any slouch, they never are. … It meant everything to come out here on senior night, and get the win.”
“We wanted to go 1-0 this week, like we do every week.”
He took some wicked hits from the Spartans’ hefty defense on a sub-freezing April night, but he said it didn’t bother him.
“The adrenaline was rushing,” he said. “I was ready to go. I didn’t feel anything.”
Well, he did feel something.
“It feels amazing to have a win on senior night, against a great team like that,” he said.
Narrows’ senior group, honored in a pregame ceremony, includes 12 football players and six cheerleaders.
Lowe said, “It’s an awesome night for them, and they’ve meant so much to our program over the past four years. They’ve been such a huge part of it.”
Narrows will await the outcome of today’s final day of Virginia regular-season action to see who they will host next weekend in the first round of the abbreviated VHSL playoffs.
At Harry Ragsdale Field
Giles ………...................0 0 0 0 — 0
Narrows …….................0 27 0 7 — 34
Second Quarter
Nar — Reid Bowman 1 run (Jacob Robertson kick), 11:25
Nar — Ty Robertson 4 run (J. Robertson kick), 9:27
Nar — J. Robertson 10 run (kick failed), 5:41
Nar — Bowman 7 run. (J. Robertson kick), 3:23
Fourth Quarter
Nar — Logan Green 13 pass from Bowman (J. Robertson kick), 5:24
__________
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Giles, Khalik Saunders 10-18, Chastin Ratcliffe 19-57, Gage Fleeman 6-7, Preston Whitlock 1-7. Narrows, Bowman 27-132, Ty Robertson 8-85, Jacob Robertson 13-98, Team 2-(—8).
PASSING — Giles, Ratcliffe 0-8-0-0-2. Narrows, Bowman 2-6-18-1-1.
RECEIVING — Giles, none. Narrows, Green 2-18.
__________
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs: G 4, N 19. Total yards: G 89, N 325. Rushes-yards: G 36-89, N 50-307. Passing yards: G 0, N 18. Penalties-yards: G 3-35, N 3-25. Fumbles-lost: G 2-0, N 4-2.
