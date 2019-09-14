BRADSHAW — Atticus Goodson carried the football 19 times for 244 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Patriots on a front-to-back 28-0 victory over the homestanding Raiders.
Goodson also had a 32 yard scoring reception from Phillip Spurlock.
River View received the opening kickoff. On the fifth play a Raiders runner broke loose and was ready to cross the goal line and fumbled the football into the end zone for a touchback. Indy took the ball on its own 20 and Goodson exploded 80 yards down the right side for the score. Cody Fleenor ran the conversion for the 8-0 lead and it was the Patriots’ night from that point forward.
Raiders (1-3) are at home next Saturday at 6 p.m. hosting hurley for homecoming. The Patriots (2-1) take on Shady Spring next Friday.
Patrick Henry 40, Hurley 20: Patrick Henry-Glade Spring was all but unstoppable as it rolled to a non-district game at Hurley.
Matt Blankenship led Hurley with 134 yards on 30 carries, scoring one touchdown. John Matt Justus added a 40-yard scoring reception for the Rebels while Matt Justice scored on an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Hurley plays River View at Bradshaw next Saturday at 6 p.m.
