MARION, Va. — Daniel Goode of Wytheville, Va. shot a 5 under par 67 to win the 17-18 Age Group medal in Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour action at Holston Hills Golf Club, on Wednesday.
Goode recorded four birdies and two eagles along the way, going eagle-birdie-eagle on holes 9-11. Trey Sparks of Tazewell, Va. finished second after shooting a 74. Grant Rosenbaum of Wytheville and and Peyton Wilson of Rosedale, Va. finished tied for third with 75s. Bryce Sparks of North Tazewell (77) and Seth Walker of Christiansburg, Va. (79) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
Tyler Sayers of Marion, Va. shot an even par 72 to win the 15-16 Age Group by a single stroke over Jake Albert of Blacksburg, Va. Sayers made four birdies on the round, including a crucial one on Par 6 hole No. 17. Tanner Walls of Metheny shot 76 to finish third.
Campbell Pierce of Blacksburg won the 13-14 Age Group for the second consecutive week, carding a 75. Campbell made four birdies along the way, including one on hole No. 16 that ultimately held off the challenge of Blacksburg’s Major Ewing, who finished one stroke shy of the leader.
In the 10-12 Age Group, Grant McCall of Richlands, Va. made a birdie and six pars on his way to victory with a nine-hole score of 36. In the 9-Under Age Group, Campbell Sayers of Marion shot a 39 to take that medal.
The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour continues on July 20-21 with the season-ending Tour Championship at Glad Springs Resort in Daniels.
