MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored 20 points, Tynice Martin added 17 points and No. 25 West Virginia beat Coppin State 82-47 on Thursday.
Gondrezick, a junior guard, led her team in scoring for the fourth straight game. She was 8 of 12 from the field with three 3-pointers. Martin was just 5-of-12 shooting, but also grabbed six rebounds.
Kari Niblack had 13 points, and Kirsten Deans and Esmery Martinez scored 10 points apiece for West Virginia (4-0). Martinez grabbed a team-high nine boards as West Virginia outrebounded Coppin State 41-24.
West Virginia went on a 15-0 run in the first quarter, led 37-25 at the break and extended the margin to 37 points with 4:01 remaining. The Mountaineers have won 12 straight in the series.
Aliyah Lawson scored 15 points for Coppin State (0-5), and Chance Graham added 13. The Lady Eagles turned it over 20 times, leading to 20 points for West Virginia.
No. 7 Oregon 95 Southern Utah 45
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Taylor Jones scored 18 points to help No. 7 Oregon State beat Southern Utah 95-45.
With a near-capacity crowd of 9,301 at the annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game — local elementary and middle-school students were admitted free — the Beavers (5-0) raced to a 13-0 lead over the undersized Thunderbirds (3-2).
Guard Mikayla Pivec had 18 rebounds, 10 points and seven assists. Kat Tudor and Destiny Slocum added 14 points, Aleah Goodman 12 and Noelle Mannen 10. The Beavers shot 53% and had a 56-27 rebounding advantage.
Harley Hansen scored 12 points for Southern Utah. The Thunderbirds shot 28%.
No. 8 Louisville 86
Chattanooga 37
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 18 points to lead No. 8 Louisville to an 86-37 victory over Chattanooga on Thursday night.
Despite posting a season high in points, the Cardinals (4-0) were more impressive on defense. They held the Mocs to just 24.6% shooting, while forcing 18 turnovers and outrebounding their guests 59-28.
That defensive effort allowed Louisville, which shot just 34.9% in the first half, to go on a 15-2 run over a 6-minute stretch in the second quarter and hold a 35-11 lead in the final minute of the first half.
Louisville warmed up from the field after halftime, shooting 58.8%.
Evans, a junior guard, made 8 of 12 shots. Kylee Shook posted her third consecutive double-double, going for 12 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Norika Konno added a career-high 11 points. Elizabeth Balogun added 11 rebounds to go with nine points.
Eboni Williams paced Chattanooga (1-6) with a season-high 18 points.
No. 5 South Carolina 112
Carolina Upstate 32
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 18 points, senior Ty Harris also had 18 and fifth-ranked South Carolina routed South Carolina Upstate 112-32 on Thursday night.
The Gamecocks (5-0) took a 27-2 lead before the Spartans (3-3) hit their first field goal. All 11 players on South Carolina’s roster saw action, and 10 scored. Six finished in double figures.
Victaria Saxton scored 14 points, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 13, Destanni Henderson had 15 and Laeticia Amihere had 10. South Carolina Upstate was led by Maya Timberlake and Brianna Lewis with seven points each.
The Gamecocks’ 80-point margin of victory was a high under coach Dawn Staley and the second highest in school history. Their 112 points were the most scored under Staley, who’s in her 12th season.
South Carolina added nine to its nation-leading total in blocked shots. Harris, the Gamecocks’ four-year starting point guard, scored her 1,000th career point.
Staley had been concerned about her team’s ability to finish games. The Gamecocks began the second half with a 64-18 lead and scored 48 more points.
