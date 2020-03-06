CHARMCO — Tony Bailey poured in 17 points and the Mount View boys basketball team beat took a 57-51 win at Greenbrier West in the Class A, Region 3, Section 2 tournament on Thursday night.
The Golden Knights (11-12) face Greater Beckley Christian at Montcalm High School on Friday night.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
Zach McCoy added 13 points for Mount View. Justin Haggerty added 10 points.
Thursday’s win qualified the Golden Knights for next week’s regional co-finals.
