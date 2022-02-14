WELCH — Justin Haggerty scored 17 points to lead Mount View past visiting Bluefield in a 53-50 victory at at Ergie Smith Court, on Monday night.
TJ Bell scored 15 points for the Golden Knights and Tony Bailey scored 13.
Caleb Fuller scored 20 points for the Beavers (13-3), who are the second-ranked Class AA boys basketball team in the state, according to the most recent AP poll. RJ Hairston scored 13 points for Bluefield.
Mount View (8-5) plays Montcalm on Wednesday, taking on Bluefield at Brushfork Armory on Friday.
MCA 71, Pipestem Christian 50
PIPESTEM — Sam Boothe scored 28 points and seven rebounds, five assists in a win over Pipestem Christian.
Tanner Keathley had 23 points and MJ Patton added 11 points and five assists.
Tyler Pack scored 24 points for the Panthers. Silas Mattox added 13 points.
Mercer Christian (19-8) play Covington Boys Home at home at 5 p.m. today.
Middle School Boys
MCA 26, Pipestem 25
Eli Patton 15 and Adam Jones had five points and seven rebounds.
Noah Weiss scored nine for Pipestem.
MCA (11-9) plays in next week’s WVCEA tournament in Summersville.
Late Boys Game
Graham 79, Tazewell 47
BRUSHFORK — David Graves scored 26 points to lead Graham to a 79-47 Southwest District win over Tazewell on Friday night.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added 18 points for the G-Men. Ben Morgan scored 10 and Kaleb Morgan added nine points.
District Tournament Picture
Graham finished the regular season in a tie with Virginia High for the Southwest District regular season championship and will settle the title and SWD No. 1 seed in a 7:30 p.m. playoff game at Tazewell Middle School tonight.
The playoff will follow a 6 p.m. SWD girls basketball tournament game between the G-Girls and the Lady Bulldogs.
Narrows, Bland County girls in districts tonight
WOLF CREEK, Va. — The Narrows and Bland County girls basketball teams will open their respective district tournaments at home tonight.
The Lady Wave, which is the Pioneer District third seed, open with No. 6 Highlands at William B. Patteson, Jr. Gymnasium tonight. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. The winner will advance to Wednesday’s semifinals game versus victor of tonight’s game between second-seeded Eastern Montgomery and seventh-seeded Bath County.
The Lady Bears, who are the Mountain Empire District fourth seed, open with fifth-seeded Galax at home tonight in a 6 p.m. tipoff. The winner will advance to a semifinal meeting at top-seeded Auburn.
Princeton hires
new softball coach
PRINCETON — Princeton native Craig Johnson has recently been appointed to serve as head softball coach at Princeton Senior High School.
Johnson’s coaching experience includes a stint as head baseball coach at Giles High School.
