CHARMCO — The last time Mount View coach Maurice Gravely walked off Cavalier Field at Greenbrier West, it was one of the longest walks he had to endure as a coach.
His team had just been eliminated from playoff contention.
Playoffs weren’t on the line this time — the Golden Knights’ body of work this season had covered that — but Gravely wasn’t keen on making that walk to the locker room again.
Thanks to a pair of long hookups between quarterback Ryan Long and Jaylen Hall he didn’t have to as the Golden Knights stormed back from a 14-6 halftime deficit to beat the Cavaliers 18-14.
With the win Mount View finished 9-1 and has now won eight straight games. It looks as though Mount View will host at least two playoff games at home if it can win the first.
“It was similar conditions as it was right now, and I just remember the feeling of walking off the field tonight versus then,” Gravely said. “The check has now been cashed at the bank, good job.”
It certainly looked like Greenbrier West was going to be able to take control after recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half and taking the ball inside the 5-yard line. But an old nemesis — the turnover bug — struck, and Logan England recovered a fumble there to avert potential disaster.
Greenbrier West’s Cole Vandall came up big with a fumble recovery of his own, but again, and for the third straight possession of the second half, an interception by Tony Bailey thwarted a potential scoring opportunity for the Cavaliers.
This time, the big-play Knights made them pay, when Hall got behind the West defense and scored from 55 yards out to pull to within two, 14-12.
Mount View was still behind when it took over after a punt deep in its own territory.
But a big pass interference call on third-and-13 and a third-down conversion run by T.J. “Diesel” Bell, who rushed for 149 yards in the game, set up the final big play.
Hall took the pass from Long and appeared to be in position to be taken down for a minimal gain. However, he pinballed off the defender right into an open space and outran the defense to give the Knights their first lead of the game, 18-14.
Greenbrier West took advantage of a couple early turnovers, an interception by Chase McClung and a fumble recovery by Jacob Nutter to forge a 14-0 lead. Ty Nickell, who finished with 97 yards rushing, scored both touchdowns, on a seven-yard run and a 21-yard run.
Mount View’s Bell scored near the end of the half to make it 14-6.
There were nine turnovers in the contest, five by Greenbrier West and four by Mount View: six fumbles and three interceptions.
Harris said he believes his team is in the postseason but will be on the road.
“I think we are going to be in and we will be driving north, against a No. 2 or 3 probably,” Harris said.
The final playoff ratings and pairing will be released Saturday.
MV 0 6 6 6 — 18
GW 0 14 0 0 — 14
Second quarter
GW – Ty Nickell 7 run (Nickell run), 8:44
GW – Nickell 21 run (run failed), 7:06
MV – T.J. “Diesel” Bell run (run failed), 2:05
Third quarter
MV – Jaylen Hall 55 pass from Ryan Long (run failed), 2:35
Fourth quarter
MV – Hall 54 pass from Long (pass failed), 6:09
Individual statistics
RUSHING – MV: T.J. “Diesel” Bell 20-149-1, Tony Bailey 3-13, Travis Bell 1-(minus-2), Ryan Long 5-(minus-26). GW: Ty Nickell 20-97 , Kadin Parker 7-35, Jayden Robinson 3-7, Cole Vandall 4-43.
PASSING – MV: Ryan Long 10-15-2-197-2 GW:Cole Vandall 0-3-2-0-0,
RECEIVING – MV: Jason Haggerty 2-53, TJ Diesel Bell 1-(minus-19), Jaylen Hall 5-153-2, Tony Bailey 2-10. GW: none
TAKEWAYS: MV: Justin Haggerty, (INT) Tony Bailey (INT), Chris Goins (FR), Logan England (FR), GW: Cole Vandall)FR), Jacob Nutter (FR), Chase McClung (INT), Evan Vandall (FR).
