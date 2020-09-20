HINTON — The football squad representing Mount View High School showed flashes of blinding talent during Friday night’s 21-0 loss at Summers County, but head coach Maurice Gravely knows that those flashes need to come together into a steady beam in order for the Golden Knights to achieve their collective potential.
“I thought we were ready,” Gravely said. “It’s just a matter of executing. We’ve got to block, tackle and run. If an opportunity comes, take advantage of it.”
Mount View’s Tony Bailey and Brady Marrs recovered two Summers County fumbles in the first half, but the big play seldom materialized again for the Knights (0-2) against the Bobcats (2-1) on Senior Night at Garten Stadium.
Bailey’s recovery took place on the second play from scrimmage in the contest, but Mount View went three-and-out on its first offensive series. Summers County then used a five-minute, 90-yard march to put up the only points of the half, on a 3-yard touchdown sprint by senior Markis Crawford.
Summers County head coach Chris Vicars said, “Certainly, when you take the ball 90 yards, and you’re kind of pounding on a team, as physical as that is, it’s mental, too.”
The Knights attempted to rally, holding the ball for a dozen plays during seven minutes of the second quarter, but the drive ended with an incomplete deep pass into the Bobcats’ endzone on a fourth down play.
Marrs’ fumble recovery gave the visitors one final possession in the first half. A 53-yard pass catch-and-run was negated on a holding penalty in the Knights backfield, and the half ended with the Bobcats’ Logan Fox picking off a pass by Jesse Rose.
Injuries on both teams interrupted the flow of the remainder of the game.
The Summers County lead increased to 13-0 when Andre Merriam-Harshaw authored a 12-yard touchdown dash to end a march that took seven minutes of the third quarter. The final TD was a 40-yard run by Landon Richmond, and Crawford added a two-point conversion.
Gravely said, “I thought we were on our way in the first half, then the process just started (to snowball) after the half.”
With runs of 52 and 43 yards, Fox had 95 rushing yards on just four carries. Crawford hauled the ball 20 times for 85 yards, to help the Bobcats record 289 yards on the ground – averaging better than 7 yards per carry as a team.
“You’ve got three or four different kids, at least, that can carry the ball,” Vicars said. “It’s good to have options.”
Mount View had 62 rushing yards and 60 yards passing. Rose completed half of his 14 pass attempts. The Knights generated six first downs compared to 12 for their hosts.
Gravely said about his team’s 0-2 start, “All of us have to rein in this thing, and turn it around as a family.”
“Across the board, we’ve got guys who I think could line up with pretty much any single-A team in the state. But, execution and consistency (are needed).”
The next game for both teams was in limbo on Saturday. A new state School Alert System map put Mingo and Fayette counties in the “red zone” which forbids athletic competition for their schools this week. Typically, substitute opponents are sought out by schools that can play.
Mount View is looking this week to host the first varsity football game at its brand new stadium adjacent to the high school. The Knights were to play Tug Valley, but the Mingo-based school will be sidelined.
When Gravely was asked about the Golden Knights’ new playing facility, he said, “That’s our home. … Whoever’s coming to our home next week, we’ve just got to make them pay, and hopefully, we come out on the better end of this next week.”
Summers County, seeking its third straight win, will not be playing at Midland Trail.
At Garten Stadium
Mount View……….0 0 0 0 — 0
Summers Co……..7 0 6 8 — 21
First Quarter
SC — Markis Crawford 3 run (Logan Fox kick), 3:24
Third Quarter
SC — Andre Merriam-Harshaw 12 run (kick blocked), 2:13
Fourth Quarter
SC — Landon Richmond 40 run (Crawford run), 11:18
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — MV, Tony Bailey 4-19, Ty’Drez Clements 6-18, Levonne Stephens 6-15, Jesse Rose 6-14, Khiamani Vineyard 3-5, Team 1-(-9). SC, Logan Fox 4-95, Markis Crawford 20-85, Andre Merriam-Harshaw 4-30, Landon Richmond 1-40, Keandre Sarver 6-27, Willie Dodson 6-12.
PASSING — MV, Rose 7-14-60-0-1. SC, Dodson 1-1-25-0-0.
RECEIVING — MV, Justin Haggerty 2-35, Jaylen Hall 2-22, Tony Bailey 3-3. SC, Sarver 1-25.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs, MV 6, SC 12. Total yards, MV 122, SC 314. Rushes-yards, MV 26-62, SC 41-289. Passing yards, MV 60, SC 25. Comp-att-TDS-intc., MV 7-14-0-1, SC 1-1-0-0. Fumbles-lost, MV 1-0, SC 2-2. Accepted penalties-yds., MV 5-28, SC 6-45. Punts-avg., MV 4-26.8, SC 1-34.
