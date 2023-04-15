WELCH — The Mount View High School baseball team did not take this week off for Spring Break.
Instead, after enjoying the holiday weekend with their families, the team regrouped on Monday to participate in some community service.
The Knights volunteered at the McDowell County Commission on Aging, spending several hours cleaning windows, picking up litter around the facility and along the highway, and cleaning out ditches.
“We told them when we took over this fall that we were going to rebuild this program to what it once was. That starts with discipline, hard work, and having some pride,” Mount View head baseball coach Joe Riffe said.
“No better way to represent all three of those points than to get out in the community. Mr. Alan Felts at the Commission on Aging has been a strong supporter of ours so the least our guys could do is help him with some cleanup,” the head coach said.
Later that evening, the players cleaned themselves up and took part in a “Meet the Knights” event at Martha Moore Park in downtown Welch.
The event drew a nice crowd with coaches from both softball and baseball introducing the players to the crowd. There was music and an area food truck was on hand to feed everyone.
On Tuesday, Mount View got back on the field picking up a victory over Montcalm. Jaylen Hall and Ryan Long both homered for the Knights, Hunter Muncy went 4-4, with Levi Barton getting the win, striking out nine in five inning of work.
Wednesday, it was back to volunteering.
That day, the Knights coaches and players hosted a free baseball skills clinic at the Welch Little League. Around 20 youth players participated and plans are already in the works for another clinic next season.
“Our population has continued to decline and youth sports have suffered. If we want to get the high school program back to being consistently competitive, it has to start at the Little League level,” Riffe said.
Riffe noted that Mrs. Shannon Pace, the new president of Welch Little League, was very excited to have his players spend a few hours with her Little Leaguers.
“I think they learned a few things and had some fun too., “ Riffe said. “Quite a few couldn’t name their favorite major league player, so we’re hoping maybe they’ll become fans of one of our guys.
“We’d love to do this every spring,” he added.
Getting back to baseball, the Knights dropped a double header at Mingo Central on Thursday.
Blake Wright singled in both games and picked up 4 stolen bases.
The Knights return to action on Monday in a home game versus Westside.
at Nick Shaffron Field.
