EAST RIVER — The Graham girls soccer team had the upper hand on Tuesday — an undefeated record, home-field advantage, the Region 2D championship trophy, and a boatload of first-team district and region honorees.
But the Glenvar Lady Highlanders had Giuliana “Jules” Stanley.
Stanley scored all of her team’s goals as defending state champion Glenvar shocked Graham 4-2 at East River Soccer Complex, ending the G-Girls’ previously undefeated season in a Class 2 state quarterfinal match.
Glenvar (19-3) arrived at East River as the runner-up from Region 2C, but they leave as a state semifinalist.
Glenvar head coach Kylie Drew said, “Our girls really had to dig deep, and play with a lot of heart, and they did just that.”
Graham (18-1) head coach Lee Brown said his squad “won the county, they won the district, they won the region. It was one of the best girls seasons at Graham ever … in any sport.”
“We’ve accomplished so much,” said junior Emmy Spaulding. “We’ve grown as a team, we’ve grown as players individually. (We) learned from our mistakes, really well.”
Less than three minutes into the action, the G-Girls took a 1-0 lead. Senior Reagyn Ramsay dished the ball to sophomore Ella Dales, who popped the ball expertly over the Glenvar keeper’s hands and into the back corner of the net.
Ramsay said, “There was a gap in between their defenders, and I just kicked it with my left foot. And I was kind of surprised, because I’m actually right-footed. … I saw that Ella was wide open, and she was sprinting to the ball, and she took the shot.”
“We work very well together,” Dales said. “I noticed the keeper was way out, so … if I shot it over her, I knew I could get it in. So I turned around with no hesitation, and I took that shot.”
Ramsay said Dales’ talent is “amazing. She’s insane.”
Eight minutes later, Stanley netted the equalizer with a penalty kick that wound up in the lower left corner of the net. Graham never led again, but had plenty of hope with a tie score at intermission.
Drew that at halftime, she told her team, “We had to keep pushing, we had to go find the back of the net.”
The emphasis on offense flooding downfield was effective.
Brown said, “They brought everybody up, and we had a hard time adjusting to that.”
Stanley nailed another PK, 13 minutes into the second half, for a 2-1 edge. Graham’s Sophie Scarberry tied it again with 19:04 remaining, pulling the trigger with three defenders around her and zipping the ball past the goalkeeper’s right arm.
Less than a minute later, Stanley untied the match with a strike from 21 yards out. Her final score came with 2:20 left on the clock, after outrunning the Graham defense.
Brown said that Stanley is “very quick. She was first-team all state last year.”
The coach said, “I thought we did a good job staying with (Glenvar), as close as we could. At halftime, we felt good. It just got away from us at the end. Several penalty kicks there, kind of killed us — and it just didn’t bounce our way.”
The visitors took 11 shots on goal while Graham issued seven. Glenvar led in corner kicks, 9-5.
Dales got hurt near the midway point of the first half and was hampered thereafter.
Dales said, “I have been hurt, previously, and just tweaking things, left and right. (But) there’s nothing else to do. You’ve got to play through it.”
Brown said, “She got banged up there, early in the game … and played hurt the rest of the game. So it was a heck of an effort by her.”
That was also the case for Spaulding, who had to leave the match due to injury — but soon came back onto the field.
“I don’t really find myself to be a quitter, and I don’t want to … get off this field unless I absolutely have to,” she said.
Brown said, “There were some bad calls, but we’re not victims, either. There were plays that we could make that we just didn’t make. So, no excuses from us.”
Dales said, “We did the best we could. Our team never turned against each other, which is one of our most important things. … That’s the strongest thing we have. I’m very lucky to have a team like this, which stays so strong.”
Brown said about Graham’s season, “We lost, I think, five or six seniors from last year. … A lot of young girls stepped up, and played really well. … I don’t know if anybody expected us to be a favorite, but, by golly, we were a favorite by the end.”
“The thing I liked was, they played hard but they played together, and they weren’t just a team on the field but they were a team off the field. To the very end. And I’m super-duper proud of them.”
With a nod toward the locker room, he added, “And now they’re crying together.”
The next match will not require much travel for Glenvar. The semifinals and finals are at Roanoke College in Salem, the same city in which the school is located.
Drew said, “Last year was the first year we made it to the state tournament, and we won it, we won it all last year. So we’re just going back, hopefully to defend our title.”
