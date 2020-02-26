PRINCETON — The weather was warm outside Ralph Ball Court Tuesday night but inside it was as cold as possible with neither the Bluefield High or River View girls team able to make shots.
With shots not falling for either side Bluefield was able to find success drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line to win the Region 3, Section 2 semifinal 46-32 at Princeton High.
The Lady Beavers made 20-of-35 free throws while the Lady Raiders only attempted 13 shots from the charity stripe.
“We wanted to drive in, try to draw some fouls and just try to get our free throws cause our shots were not falling,” Bluefield assistant coach Robert Green said.
Bluefield (11-12) was missing head coach Ernie Gilliard and the other assistant to illness so Green was in the first chair.
Getting to the hoop was the mission for Bluefield on a night where they did not a make a three-pointer. With Jaisah Smith and Jaylese Sims handling the ball they were able to draw defenders to them when they drove and dish to a wide open Jaumaria Jones in the post.
Jones had her best game of the season with a game-high 15 points including nine in the second half.
“That’s her best game this year so she was the star tonight,” Green said. “We got onto her all season and she put it together for this game, she did a great job.”
While Jones was able to score in the post for Bluefield, River View could not make shots and struggling with turnovers.
“Effort was great, we just didn’t make the baskets we had the opportunity to make,” River View head coach Gehrig Justice said.
The Lady Raiders made 11-of-51 shots, 21.5 percent, and only four in the first half while committing 24 turnovers.
Getting River View (14-8) out of rhythm was the goal of Bluefield’s defense and the pressure they applies was able to do so.
“We knew if we put a lot of pressure on them early that we could start them committing those turnovers,” Green said.
The first field goal for River View did not come until 6:27 left in the second quarter when Trista Lester grabbed an offensive rebound and scored the putback.
In the post the Lady Raiders felt they had an advantage with Kristen Calhoun and Madison Blankenship. They were able to dominate the boards but struggled just like everybody else making shots.
“With her and Blankenship we felt we had a mismatch and we were just a little lazy early on throwing the ball around and not getting it to her and then we got it to her and some no calls, a few misses,” Justice said.
Calhoun had 17 rebounds for River View, nine on the offensive glass, and tied for the team-high in scoring with Lester at nine points.
Smith was the other scorer in double figures for Bluefield with 14 points as River View paid special attention to the high-scoring guard.
Bluefield built an 11-1 lead after the first quarter as River View did not make a field goal and the Beavers were able to force turnovers which transitioned into layups.
“I think that gave them a little more confidence to know what they needed to continue so I think that really helped us,” Green said.
That lead remained in double figures for the second and third quarters before being cut to nine on a three-pointer from Blankenship.
The teams traded points with Bluefield making its foul shots and River View scoring from the field with the deficit being cut its closest to eight with less than a minute left on a three by Jenna Atwell.
PikeView 66
James Monroe 41
The size and athleticism of PikeView proved to be too much to handle for James Monroe Tuesday night.
Using that size advantage the Lady Panthers (15-8) were stifling on defense allowing only 15 points in the first half and forcing 12 turnovers which turned into offense.
“When we run we’re really good and early we missed a lot of easy shots and that’s probably nerves, overall we were able to play our defense,” PikeView head coach Karen Miller said.
The missed shots for PikeView did not go to waste as Laken McKinney and Shiloh Bailey dominated the offensive glass to get easy second chance buckets.
“It’s great to have those two because if a guard shoots the ball they can get in position to get the rebound to put it back,” Miller said.
Makenzee Shrewsbury, McKinney and Bailey each had a game-high 11 points for PikeView as they were able to assert themselves in the post.
James Monroe (9-14) did not have a player score in double figures as Megan Boroski and Alydia Thomas had eight each.
The Lady Mavericks struggled to get the ball into the post and spent most of the game hoisting up three-pointers, seven of which found the bottom of the hoop.
Craft was one of four scorers in double figures for PikeView with 10 points and the anchor on the defensive end with five steals.
“She’s so quick and she does a lot of things for the team,” Miller said.
PikeView allowed only five field goals in the first half as it built a 32-15 lead at the break with consistent scoring in the post.
Eight times throughout the game he Lady Panthers grabbed the offensive rebound and were able to go right back up for a layup.
PikeView and Bluefield will play for the section championship Friday at Princeton High School with tip-off set for 7 p.m.
Both teams have already advanced to the co-region finals with what left to be determined who will be hosting and who will be traveling.
The winner of Friday’s game will host the Section 1 runner-up while the loser will travel to the Section 1 winner.
Bluefield 46, River View 32
RIVER VIEW (14-8)
Kristen Calhoun 4 1-3 9, Madison Blankenship 2 1-2 6, Trista Lester 3 3-5 9, Jenna Atwell 2 0-1 6,Demi Lester 0 2-2 2, Chloe Mitchem 0 0-0 0, TEAM 11 7-13 32.
BLUEFIELD (11-12)
Jaisah Smith 4 6-10 14, Jaylese Sims 2 4-7 8, Jaumaria Jones 6 3-6 15, Ayonna Helm 1 3-6 5, Summer Brown 0 4-6 4, Team 13 20-35 46.
River View… 1 9 8 14 — 32
Bluefield….. 11 10 10 15 — 46
3-point goals — RV 3 (Atwell 2, Blankenshio 1), B 0. Total fouls — RV 23, B 17. Fouled out — RV Atwell, D. Lester.
PikeView 66, James Monroe 41
JAMES MONROE (9-14)
Morgan Boroski 2 1-2 5, Megan Boroski 2 3-4 8, Akayla Hughes 2 0-0 5, Maggie Page 2 1-2 6, Alydia Thomas 3 0-0 8, Lilly Jackson 2 0-05, Miracle Hopkins 1 0-0 3, Karissa Hunnicutt 0 1-2 1, TEAM 14 6-10 41.
PIKEVIEW (15-8)
Laken McKinney 5 1-2 11, Shiloh Bailey 4 3-4 11, Makenzee Shrewsbury 4 2-2 11, Hope Craft 4 1-2 10, Hannah Perdue 3 2-2 9, Anyah Brown 3 0-02 6, Haley Cole 2 0-0 4, Tori Coburn 1 0-0 2, Montana Mann 1 0-0 2, Olivia Boggess 0 0-0 0, TEAM 24 9-14 66.
James Monroe… 5 10 11 15 — 41
PikeView……….. 15 17 15 19 — 66
3-point goals — JM 7 (Thomas 2, Me. Boroski 1, Hughes 1, Page 1, Jackson 1, Hopkins 1); PV 3 (Craft 1, Shrewsbury 1, Perdue 1). Total fouls JM 12, PV 11. Fouled out — none.
