EAST RIVER — Bluefield senior forward Jordan Jones had a hat trick and the Lady Beavers ousted Mingo Central from Wednesday’s Class AA-A, Region 3, Section 1 semifinal match at East River Soccer Complex in a 4-1 victory.
“We’ve always talked about improving and preparing for sectionals, win or lose, throughout the season. These last four games, our girls have really stepped up and improved a lot,” said Lady Beavers head coach Monty Mathews.
Jones, one of Bluefield’s offensive leaders, scored one of her goals in the first half and two in the second. The Lady Beavers led 2-1 at halftime.
Freshman striker Melania Hayes added another goal for Bluefield (4-6-4), will travel to Shady Spring on Saturday to face the top-seeded Lady Tigers in the sectional title match. The winner of that match will advance to next week’s regionals.
“We’re still improving and still have a lot of room to get better going into Saturday’s game,” Mathews said.
Bluefield played Shady Spring twice during the regular season, losing 3-0 on the Tigers’ home pitch and forcing a 0-0 tie at East River.
Last year, Bluefield won the sectional title and advanced to the region, where the Lady Beavers were ultimately defeated by Charleston Catholic.
Beavers senior goalkeeper Sandraya Dickey collected two saves during the semifinal match.
Shady Spring 5 PikeView 1
SHADY SPRING — The Shady Spring girls soccer team roared off to a 5-0 lead and never looked back in Wednesday’s Class AA-A, Region 3, Section 1 semifinal match at Shady Spring.
Lakyn Hatfield scored the Lady Panthers’ lone goal.
