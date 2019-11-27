BLUEFIELD — Experience abounds on the sidelines as the Bluefield Lady Beavers prepare to take the court for the 2019—20 basketball season – even if the team is re-loading a bit.
Ernie Gilliard, one of the veteran area mentors, takes the reins from Tony Mallamaci, who left to coach in Bland County. Mallamaci directed the BHS ladies to a series of successful seasons in the past half-decade as Bluefield advanced to the state tournament four times including a state title game appearance in 2017.
“We have been blessed to possess an amazing group of young women at Bluefield High School,” notes Gilliard, a Mercer County native taking his second term as girls’ coach after a tenure from 1997-2001. “Our athletes have exceptional athleticism and a winning attitude. They will play hard – play to win – right up until the final buzzer.”
“This year’s team may not, at this point, be as talent-laden as some of the most recent teams, but we do have the leading scorer returning in (All State) Jaisah Smith, who is also the ‘spark plug’ or the igniter of the group. We will work together to build a team around that ability.”
Gilliard, a (usually) soft-spoken student of the game, has a vision of how he wants that construction to proceed.
He remembers, “Many years ago at Princeton in the basketball program, I learned from one of the best, the late Ralph Ball, that a player must be committed to improving, willing to learn and develop his or her craft. That desire to be better is at the core of success.”
Gilliard has been a player, assistant coach, fan, coach and sports observer for decades in both Virginia and West Virginia and each area has shaped his outlook. During his high school time at nearby Princeton, he
ran track, was on the cross country squad and played hoops. From each one, he learned lessons that he hopes to bring to his latest venture.
“We were fortunate in the mid-1970s to win a couple of state championships in track,” he recalls from those days when he was a “middle distance runner” participating in both the highly successful two-mile and 440 relay teams.
“That track team, and the experience on the cross country squad, showed me that conditioning is the mainstay of athletic success. There is no substitute for being in shape. Many times games are won in the fourth quarter and we must be prepared physically as well as mentally to succeed,” he says.
Gilliard officially accepted the position in September and so is just beginning to work with the full squad but is fine with the reasons why several players were not available.
“We like a happy, harmonious family here at Bluefield,” he grins. “Several of our girls are playing other sports – we support each other that way. Competition is good and so is cross-training. We started some conditioning program work for the other ladies and attendance was sporadic this fall as we began to build our program. As we go forward, we will all develop a deeper understanding of our goals and a greater desire, as well. That is a part of the growth process.”
Gilliard, who took a year-long sabbatical from the sport after a 10 seasons as Princeton High boys’ mentor, nevertheless kept a close eye on area athletics including the Lady Beavers.
“Under Coach Mallamaci, Bluefield has developed an up-tempo offensive style and a pressure defensive scheme to take advantage of easy opportunities to feed the scoring. That is what the girls here are used to and I certainly want to use that style and that familiarity to continue to move forward. I think he (Mallamaci) did a fantastic job and we want to keep moving forward based upon that foundation,” he says.
The Lady Beavers open at Princeton December 3.
