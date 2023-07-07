DANIELS — Glade Springs Resort in Daniels welcomed the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour to the famed Cobb Course on Wednesday July 5. As part of the 25th season of the regional junior tour, the aspiring young golfers tested their skills on the highly decorated George Cobb design that has been the site of many highly contested championship events.
“Hospitality is the common practice at Glade Springs. Our players are treated like royalty and we are very appreciative of their generosity. The Cobb Course is fantastic as well, making for a very nice experience.”” said Tour Coordinator Dewayne Belcher.
Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg, Va. shot even par 72 and won the 17-18 age group. Gillespie finished with birdies on three of the final five holes, posting an inward nine bogey-free total of 33 to distance himself from others in the age group. Lucas Beeler of Radford, Va. finished with a score of 78. Coltan Ferrell of Newport, VA finished third with a score of 80.
Harris Camp of Roanoke, Va. posted the low round of the day with a score of 71 and edged Isaiah Cantrell of Floyd, Va. by a stroke to win the very competitive 15-16 age group. Camp started with a three-putt bogey on the first but made up for the mistake by scoring an eagle 3 on the par 5 second hole when he hit a 7 iron three feet from the hole. Two other birdies would come allowing him the narrow victory margin.
“I hit the ball straight and good most of the day, and I putted well also. It feels good to win”, Camp said.
Cantrell played impressively consistent making three birdies along with an unfortunate three bogeys to finish one stroke back. Peyton Mason of Willis, Va. finished third with a total of 79.
Tyler Stover of Beckley shot 79 and won the highly competitive 13-14 age group for the second time this season. Stover made eight pars and two birdies to give him the one shot advantage over Evan Singleton of Pulaski, Va. Jack Herbert of Blacksburg, Va. shot 82 and finished third. Brody Thomas of Glade Springs was fourth with a score of 84.
Colson Tickle of Ripplemead, Va. won the 10-12 age group with a score of 4 over par 40. Liam Smith of Elliston, Va. was second with a score of 41. Anderson Lilly of Oak Hill shot 43 and finished in third place.
Age Group Par 36 1662 Yards
Colton Caudill of Wytheville, VA won the 9 and Under age group with a score of 42. Silas Edmonds, also of Wytheville was second with a score of 49. Michael Brown of Blacksburg finished third at 54.
The Tour continues next week with a stop at the Great Oaks Country Club in Floyd, Va.
