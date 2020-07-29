PEARISBURG, Va. — Giles High School football coach Jeff Williams is serious about football. But that’s not the only subject he’s capable of taking seriously.
He keeps the school shutdowns and uncertainties governing high school athletics that have attended the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in proper perspective. He hasn’t expected anything to be business as usual. What his kids usually do in the off-season is a natural casualty of the situation.
“Well, it’s brought a halt to it. Which is what it should do ... because of the severity of it,” said Williams, who led the Spartans to a Class 2A state football championship in 2013.
This week will mark the first time Williams has called his team together for the kind of conditioning sessions that some programs in Four Seasons Country have been undergoing for weeks. If all goes well, he’ll start holding three sessions per week.
He said the team would begin with weight lifting in groups of 10, sanitizing the equipment as the workouts progress. There won’t be any football-specific drills.
“Actually, I’m kind of surprised that we’re allowed to do that much. It seems the cases have been ramped up and things have continued to get a little worse,” said Williams. “We all need to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. That’s all we’ve got to do and we’ve got to do that really well if we want this thing to shut down.”
He noted that Adam Harmon of the Giles County Wellness Center has conducted some in-service training with Giles coaches, showing them how to sanitize equipment and recommending what disinfectants to use.
Giles has only 20 reported cases and no deaths so far. But Virginia as a whole had 86,072 confirmed cases as of Monday, with 2,082 deaths. Giles County is adjacent to the Montgomery County metropolitan area. If any viral trouble is brewing, he’d expect it to come from that direction. Virginia Tech attracts a lot of people from all over the world. Blacksburg and Christiansburg also attracts a lot of Giles County residents, who visit to shop and eat.
The VHSL reaffirmed on Monday what has been common knowledge since mid-July: football won’t officially begin practice until February and play won’t officially kick off until March. There is no mad dash to get ready for a football season that begins practice in February.
Williams noted that aside from weight lifting classes during normal school hours, the spring sports shutdown really wasn’t much of a setback for his off-season football program. He noted that most of the post-season after school lifting is done in the dead of winter. Once the weather lifts, he usually encourages his players to be engaged with one of Giles’ spring sports.
“That’s basically the only thing it’s done to us. We’re not going out playing 7-on-7 or practicing out of season or anything like that. We’ve never done that,” said Williams, who coaches a single wing offense that passes the football sparingly, to put it mildly.
On the other hand, it’s the kind of offense that should function just as well practicing on a snow-crusted lot in freezing temperatures as it always has during the humid heat of early August. Williams is all for it — if it can actually happen.
“It gives us hope that we may get to play football this year ... and that’s a ‘maybe.’ But it gives us hope,” said Williams, who is all-to-cognizant that the VHSL’s target dates remain contingent on either a downturn in coronavirus cases or football being somehow downgraded from a ‘High Risk’ sport for coronavirus transmission to ‘Moderate Risk.’
“There are so many unknowns about it and there’s no vaccine. I don’t think we’ll be really completely safe until there is a vaccine. And I’m pretty sure there’s going to be a good bit of overlap [between Model 3 basketball season and football season] and that may mess things up a little bit. I haven’t really looked at how much it would overlap.”
One item that didn’t get settled on Monday was Giles’ appeal filed to the VHSL requesting to compete as a Class 1 school effective this year. The year after next, the Spartans would expect to move to the Mountain Empire District, which might improve the school’s overall travel situation. Over the next two years, however, Giles would prefer to continue to play its district games in the Three Rivers District in order to minimize scheduling hassles that would affect not only the Spartans, but its fellow Three Rivers district-mates.
“By the time ... 2122 gets here, we are going to be at 462, which is under. If you look at our numbers right now, we’re 477, which is two kids over. However, that’s counting our junior and senior class, this year. That was taken on March 30 counting our two biggest classes that aren’t going to be in school then. We looked all the way through kindergarten. This junior class is 134 and we’ll never replace that again. At one point we’ll be all the way down to 413. We’re replacing a class of 134 with 98 — that’s what our seventh grade is. So we just feel the right thing to do for our kids is to get into [Class 1] ... because that’s where our numbers are going to be,” said Giles Athletic Director Steve Wilson.
“My plan would be to drop to [Class 1] but to stay Three Rivers District for two years because of scheduling. Football schedules are set for three years out. I’m affecting seven other schools on their scheduling. What’s to say those schools can even find a game? What’s to say we can find five games?” Wilson said.
Either way, retaining Narrows as a non-district opponent will remain a top priority for Spartans athletics. The VHSL’s hints that the condensed ‘spring football season’ on tap for the second semester might be limited to district-only games has already caused some anxiety.
