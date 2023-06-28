BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour returned to the wellspring from which it originally flowed when the East River Anesthesiology and Orthopaedic Center of the Virginias Junior Classic teed up at the Fincastle course on Monday.
In the summer of 1999, Fincastle Country Club had a number of young aspiring golfers and the idea of a small regional junior golf tour was launched under the direction of then head professional Vic Sorrell and several club members. Surrounding golf courses were invited to join the effort and thus, the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour began its quest to promote the game of golf to young players throughout the two Virginias, recalled Dewayne Belcher, BRJGT Director of Tour Operations.
Now owned by the town of Bluefield, Va., the Fincastle course remains a fantastic host for junior golf, Belcher said.
“We are very appreciative of Fincastle and their wonderful staff for a fantastic experience and for what it has meant to the Tour for 25 years. It is a challenging course, but very fair and good for the young players,” he said.
Windy conditions made the golf quite challenging for the 60 young players who hit the course on Monday, he added.
Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg, Va. posted a score of 5 over par 75 and won the 17-18 Age Group. Gillespie, a member of the Giles High School Golf Team made five birdies to help secure the win, though some holes weren’t so kind.
Gillespie was happy with the win, but admitted, “it was an up and down round. When I was good, I was able to put some good scores on the card. When I was bad, it wasn’t so pretty.” Brody Shull of Radford, Va. was five back with a score of 80 to finish second. Bobcat teammate Lucas Beeler finished third with a score of 81.
Harris Camp of Roanoke, Va. shot 3 over par 73 to win the 15-16 Age Group. Harris made four birdies during the round including a pair on the final two holes to post the low round of the day. That finish allowed Harris to separate himself from Peyton Mason of Willis, Va. who was second in the age group with a score of 79. Rocky Frye of Bramwell was a shot back at 80 and finished third.
Tyler Stover of Beckley overcame a rough start on the inward nine, making three much needed pars on the final three holes to shoot 83 and edge Brody Thomas of Glade Springs, Va. by a single shot in the 13-14 Age Group. Thomas had a narrow one shot lead after 17, but Stover’s par made the difference as Thomas stumbled home with an unfortunate double bogey. Evan Singleton of Pulaski, Va. shot 88 and finished third.
JJ Robertson of Blacksburg, Va. shot 38 and won the competitive 10-12 Age Group. Robertson tallied two birdies, including one on the final hole. Liam Smith of Elliston, Va. was second with an impressive score of 40. Josiah Underwood of Floyd, Va. was third a shot back at 41.
Silas Edmonds of Wytheville, Va. shot 51 and won the 9 and Under Age Group. Benjamin Schendel of Christiansburg, Va. was second with a score of 55. Connor Kitts of Bluefield, Va. was third with a score of 58.
The Tour returns to action on Thursday with a tournament at the Wytheville Golf Club.
