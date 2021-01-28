PEARISBURG, Va. — Kelsey Lucas replaced Don Epperley as the head girls basketball coach at Giles High School this year. You could say she was aiming at the bulls-eye on his back for quite some time.
Lucas, a 2015 graduate of Giles High School, played for the Lady Spartans under Epperley. To say this is where she wants to be might be an understatement.
Epperley had long said he originally volunteered to take over the Spartans job to lend it stability until the right person came around.
Evidently, she finally did.
“I don’t plan on going anywhere. Me and my husband live in Newport and I’m here to stay. This is pretty much my dream job,” said Lucas.
“I always joked that I was going to take over the job of our P.E. teacher here and I was going to take Don’s job,” said Lucas, who works with her old P.E. mentor at the high school and also works part-time in Epperley’s Newport, Va. convenience store.
She played women’s basketball at Ferrum College for four years under Bryan Harvey. She obviously learned a lot in college, but she credits her high school coach with laying the foundations that led to her success as a player, as a coach and as a human being.
“I would not be the coach ... or the person ... I am now if not for Don Epperley,” she said.
Lucas obtained her first teaching assignment at William Fleming High School and spent last year commuting between Roanoke and Giles to work as a volunteer assistant under her former mentor.
She subsequently obtained a position at Giles teaching physical education, after which Epperley retired from coaching. Lucas applied for the opening and won appointment to her first head coaching job — at her alma mater, no less.
As smooth and simple as that transition sounds, 2020-21 has not turned out to be the smoothest year for any first-year varsity basketball coach to move into a new position. The COVID-19 pandemic which got under way last March has been the primary agent provocateur, complicating matters even past the late tip-off date for a truncated regular season. Contact tracing quarantines have been added to the usual concussions and sprains that shake up lineups from week to week.
“At the beginning of the year I was worried about COVID. I didn’t know what it might do to us ... how it would affect who was here and who wasn’t here,” Lucas said. “We did a real good job keeping our masks on and doing what we needed to do. I’ve been very lucky.”
Epperley left her with a pretty good starter kit: her seniors this year include Brittany Reed, Ash Mitcham, Gracie Merrix and Kate Wright. A couple of them have made fine accounts of themselves on the court while growing up under Epperly’s tutelage.
“Gracie has been on the varsity team since she was a freshman. She produces for us the post presence that we want an we need. Ash Mitcham is my fastest kid. I don’t know if I’ve seen anybody who can keep up with her in a dead sprint,” said Lucas, who noted that her other two seniors are late bloomers in comparison, but have caught up rapidly.
“Brittany Reed is a guard who pretty much gives us all she has. Last year was her first year on varsity. Kait Rice hadn’t played basketball in several year but she came out as a senior. She’s been producing some good minutes for us,” Lucas said.
Bailee Blankenship, Kiara King and Karsyn Reed are juniors. Reed is a versatile player with a good handle on the ball who can distribute and drive but also post up with authority. Lakyn Simmons is a diminutive sophomore guard while Macy Steele, also a sophomore, is a post presence. Freshmen Shiane Whitlow and Jordan Lucas have also been contributing.
“Jordan is definitely going to be a threat for me in a couple of years. She’s a pretty good athlete,” Lucas said.
As of early Thursday afternoon, the Lady Spartans were still slated to face Patrick County at Giles High School this evening. Post season tournament play begins next week.
