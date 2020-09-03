CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A request by Giles High School to drop from Class 2C to Class 1C due to unusual circumstances was accepted during the Sept 2 meeting of VHSL Appeal Committee for mid-cycle realignment.
The VHSL’s Wednesday announcement did not specify whether the Spartans would be retaining membership in the Class 2 Three Rivers District during that period.
Other appeals approved included Buffalo Gap’s request to play down from Class 2B to Class 1B, and Caroline’s request to play down from Class 4B to Class 3B.
Region 4B’s appeal requesting that Class 4 be divided into eight regions with a range of six to nine schools per region was denied.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.