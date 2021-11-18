PEARISBURG, Va. — For many years, the Giles High School Football took pride in punching above its weight. But as time wore on, depth issues took their toll on the program that had won state championships under Steve Ragsdale and Jeff Williams.
This season the Spartans finally took a classification step down to Class 1 and membership in the Mountain Empire District. As it turned out, the move coincided with the needle on the local football talent cycle gauge finally moving north.
Tonight, Giles (7-2) takes on Parry McCluer (8-3) in a VHSL Region 1C playoff game at Steve Ragsdale Field, in Pearisburg, Va. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The game will mark the first time Giles has been two-deep in the playoff since 2017.
“That was when we won the [Three Rivers District] ... I believe that was the last time,” said Williams, whose squad dismantled Eastern Montgomery 47-16 in last week’s opening round of the playoffs.
“We won a home game and then we had to go to Appomattox in the second round,” Williams said with a chuckle.
While Appomattox did rule the Class 2 roost for quite a run, it’s arguable that the upper ranks of Class 1 are no less competitive than Class 2. When one considers the successes of unbeaten Riverheads (10-0) — which continues it’s VHSL record winning streak tonight against William Campbell (5-4) — it can be hard to detect any qualitative difference.
For now, Williams is content to consider the team that’s in front of the Spartans tonight.
The Fighting Blues’ John Snider, a 6-foot-3, 225 load of a running back, is one of the reasons Parry McCluer won eight straight games and a Pioneer District championship after an 0-3 start.
“They’re big, pretty strong and physical. They’ve got a big running back that they’re going to pound on you with. I think that’s what you’ve got to stop. You’ve got to figure out a way to get it shut down and stopped,” Williams said.
The Spartans’ performance in last week’s opening round victory was encouraging for the veteran head coach.
“We got off to a great start and the kids were excited. Just being in the playoffs kind of excited them a bit. We came out really strong in the first quarter and just took off from there,” Williams said.
Tailback Gage Fleeman leads Giles’ single wing attack with roughly 1,300 yards rushing on the year. Khalik Saunders has churned out close to 600.
“Our offensive line has gotten better over the last few weeks,” said Williams whose classic misdirection rushing game is supplemented by just enough passing to burn opponents if they don’t respect it.
Fleeman assumes the passing duties in that set, with Jacob Edwards, Nathan Sheetz, Jackson Parsell having been among his most surehanded targets.
“You’ve got to be able to throw it some times. In the playoffs you’re going to be presented situations where you have to throw it to move the chains. We threw the ball not a lot last week, but I think every time we threw it, we threw it well. He hit Jackson Parsell for a touchdown last week,” Williams said.
While tonight’s game is Giles’ second home playoff game of the 2021 season, if the Spartans advance they’ll likely have to travel to face Galax — providing the Maroon Tide (8-2) gets past George Wythe (7-3) in the opposite bracket.
Willams, for one, isn’t looking that far down the road.
“We just hope we’re able enough to advance and get an opportunity to play Galax. Right now, we’ve got to get past Parry McCluer, which is going to be really tough,” Williams said.
“You know ... from here on out, every game is going to be tough. You look at it, after you win one of the first round games, you’re one of the top 16 teams in the state in your classification. Therefore, every game is tough from here on out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.