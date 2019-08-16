PEARISBURG, Va. — The news that Bland County High School was forced to cancel its 2019 football season due to insufficient turnout had no immediate impact on Giles High School’s football team.
Unlike Class 1 county rival Narrows, the Class 2 Spartans weren’t forced to scramble to fill the missing date mere weeks before the season’s August 30 kickoff date.
But Giles head football coach Jeff Williams, who took over the program when VHSL Hall of Famer Steve Ragsdale retired after the 2007 season, did not fail to notice the Bears’ plight.
Things are by no means as bad as that for the Spartans. But football numbers aren’t what they used to be at Giles — nor at other high school football programs in Virginia and neighboring states.
“I just know that numbers are down in a lot of places, and that started last year,” Williams said. “Last year, two of the teams we’ve beaten in state championship games — Manassas Park and Park View Sterling — didn’t even have football teams. Chapel Hill High School in North Carolina didn’t have a high school varsity football team last year.”
Giles beat Park View Sterling for the Class AA state championship in 1980 and Manassas Park as a Class A, Division 2 team in 2005. The Spartans also won a state title in 1993. The most recent was under Williams in 2013.
This is a football program with a long tradition of top-level competition. Giles hasn’t had a losing season since 1987. Last year’s team finished 5-5, but still made the playoffs. It’s a football program with deep roots. Yet even the Spartans have found themselves making concessions to declining participation rates that began years before reaching the varsity ranks.
“Our eighth grade was down last year so our ninth grade is down this year. Our eighth grade is back up, so we’re good in that aspect. But we had to go to an eighth and ninth (grade junior varsity) and have all the tenth, 11th and 12th on the varsity,” Williams said.
“We never thought we had any worry, we just know what our plan was coming in this year. We had to kind of shape the whole program itself. Normally we have an eighth grade team with a few seventh-graders on it that can play with our eighth graders. And we’d have a true JV team,” Williams said.
What’s happening at Giles isn’t catastrophic. It just means adopting what has been the norm at most other high school football programs in the region. But it does indicate the direction of a trend.
“For the most part, it works out. Normally we’d have three teams and this year we have two teams. Most people don’t have true JV teams. Most people have had eighth-ninth teams for years. This is the first time we’ve ever had to do it. For us, that’s bad because it means the numbers are down somewhere in the class. That’s the main thing,” Williams said.
“For a football program, it can be devastating. You get a small class like that and it really hurts the program,” he said, alluding to worst-case scenarios, like Bland County.
Unlike Bland County High School — a VHSL Class 1 athletic program which serves a relatively far-flung rural population, Giles County’s two football programs benefit from more densely populated incorporated community centers around which the surrounding rural populations tend to cohere. Glyn Lyn, Rich Creek and Narrows have always gone to Narrows High School. Since the creation of Giles High School, Pearisburg — the county seat — and Pembroke have comprised the core student populations for the Spartans’ athletic programs.
But that doesn’t explain why Chapel Hill, N.C. would have insufficient turnout to field a football team last season. That would be akin to Blacksburg, Va. not having a high school football season.
While the Bruins certainly dwell in the long shadow of Virginia Tech athletics as far as their community is concerned, Blacksburg football — as with the school’s other Class 3 athletic programs — continues to thrive. Giles opens its season at home against the Bruins on August 30.
Other factors other than population concentration and overall enrollment figures are chipping away at high school football. Sports historians have long noted baseball’s working class origins as opposed to football’s upper class beginnings. In the late 1800s, wealthy people could better afford a broken arm or broken leg, as opposed to blue collar workers and tradesmen, to whom a long convalescent period could spell economic ruin.
This kind of class comparison doesn’t appear to hold up today. If anything, it seems to have inverted. But no matter what your income level, nobody seems to think long term brain damage is affordable.
Williams noted that the concussion awareness that were established nationwide five years ago have been a very good thing for high school football. Coaches and trainers have become very proficient at protecting players from concussions and responding to them properly when they do occur.
“I think the concussion protocol has caught up, which is a good thing. I think we’ve really gotten good as far as protecting kids from concussions and things like that,” Williams said.
However it is possible that all the recurring publicity surrounding concussions in college and professional football discourages more parents from enrolling their kids in youth football. This eventually affects numbers at the high school level.
Williams cited increased demands from other sports as another factor which may be hurting football turnout at some high schools. Most athletic programs Giles’ size rely on sharing athletes between sports. In some places, however, focus on a single sport can eclipse seasonal collegiality.
Giles is a rising power in VHSL Class 2 soccer, factoring regularly in state-level tournament play in recent years. Since boys soccer is played in the spring instead of the fall, there is no head-to-head competition for players during football season. However, participation in extra-scholastic fall travel leagues could conceivably cut into football. Other sports, like baseball, could could similarly diminish the pool of available athletes.
It isn’t to the point where coaches at Giles are fighting among themselves over a limited group of athletes. But VHSL rules may very well have paved the way for such things to occur.
“I really think the specialization that goes on now, where the VHSL is allows you to do by practicing all the time year round. I think thats caught up with us and taken a few kids away maybe,” Williams said.
