PEARISBURG, Va. — The Giles High School girls varsity basketball team tipped off shortly after Thanksgiving and reeled off seven consecutive victories before finally getting tripped up by traditional Three Rivers District girls basketball juggernaut Floyd County this past Thursday— the day following New Year’s Day.
With a Monday night road trip to unbeaten Carroll County on the schedule, Spartans head coach Don Epperly and his team spent the weekend breaking down the film to determine what went awry at Floyd — then work the bugs out as best they could during practice.
Epperly was still studying film Sunday evening. That’s just the routine. In spite of what happened Thursday and no matter what happens on Monday, his team still has a lot of basketball to play. The Spartans are in the middle of something.
“The girls really haven’t put much into (the winning streak), as far as talking about that,” said Epperly, whose team posted a 7-0 record during the 2019 portion of the season in spite of a roster only seven players deep.
“(Carroll County) is extremely good. A lot of good post players that are just a lot bigger than we are. They’re a very good team and hard to deal with,” he said.
In spite of the short bench, end-game stamina was not the issue in the 66-42 loss to Floyd. The shock of it was front-loaded. The Buffaloes exploded early, leading 23-7 after the first quarter and outscoring Giles 17-9 in the second. It was too deep a hole for the Spartans to dig themselves out of.
“They got out on us quick and we couldn’t recover,” Epperly said. “They jumped on us pretty hard, and that was that.”
Obviously, all seven of Giles’ players have been in some way integral to the Spartans’ early string of successes. Every one of them has to put in some significant minutes to make this thing work.
“We have seven people and they all play. And they all have pretty good-sized roles,” the head coach said.
The most eye-catching performances of the season thus far have been put in by a sophomore: 5-8 wing Karsyn Reed. She’s been averaging 23 points per game, with a single game high of 32 points. She’s got two more high school seasons ahead of her after this one, but she’s already attracting the attention of some college scouts.
“Definitely, the interest is out there. I talked to somebody on Friday night,” said Epperly. “Against Narrows, in the first quarter she scored 17 points and did not miss a shot. She had one game where she had 27 in the first half and another where she had 28 in the first half. Both of those games, I did not play her a lot in the second half,” he said.
Senior Hanna Santolla has also been shooting the ball well while junior Gracie Merrix has been a confident presence in the post.
“Ashlynn Mitcham is coming along at point guard. The points aren’t there yet but she’s starting to really do what she can do — which is a lot. She is a very quick guard,” Epperly said.
“They’ve come to work every day. Even over the Christmas holiday, we didn’t have that day where you felt that nobody wanted to be in the gym. That’s pretty hard to do through all the Christmas stuff. They came and they did what they had to do. It was just like a day of work for them and they did their thing and that was it,” Epperly said.
“They’ve just played it. They haven’t made it any bigger than it is, as far as the streak. They’re just trying to win games and going about their work. And that’s a good thing,” he said.
He admitted that engineering practice sessions has at times been challenging. On the best of days, the squad is three players shy of what it takes to put on a live, full-court scrimmage. But Epperly has learned to improvise.
“It’s hard to practice with seven. It’s made it difficult for me to figure out ways to make it work. We’re pulling people from everywhere ... the assistant coaches, the trainers, everybody. We’re just pulling them from everywhere to try to scrimmage a little bit,” Epperly said.
The Spartans skipper doesn’t harp too much on his players about proper nutrition and sleep habits. He figures they’re motivated enough to what they need to do to keep themselves healthy because each one of them realizes how important they are to the team.
For his own part, he tries to keep practice sessions just as physically intense as they need to be without laying any more conditioning on them than is necessary.
“Our practices go pretty quick. I don’t run them just to run them. What we do is pretty fast-paced. The whole practice is pretty much move, move, move,” he said.
Giles is at arch-rival Narrows again on Wednesday and travels to Alleghany on Friday.
“We’ve got a good week ahead of us,” Epperly said.
