PEARISBURG, Va. — Steven Malik saw the talent in the Giles High School girls soccer team when he took over and told the players they could reach the state tournament.
Giles got on a roll last season, making the players believe they could a achieve a goal they did not take seriously at the beginning of the season. And it was tantalizingly within their reach.
“Once they started rolling they were like ‘Oh my god, we actually could make states’ and then they got to that point where all they had to do is win one more game — and they lost it,” Malik said.
Malik did not even have to tell the team this year what the goal was. The players already knew and believed they could achieve it.
“I think that they thought I was just blowing smoke last year and I felt like it was more impactful that I didn’t say anything to them this year, it’s just expected now,” Malik said. “That’s the goal, I don’t need to tell them. We talked about it last year, we don’t have to talk about it again, we know what the goal is.”
Giles returned most of the talent from a team that went 8-6-4 during a 2019 season were they were able to gain experience that they needed.
“We had a lot of players that hadn’t played soccer in a while, a lot of players that lacked experience,” Malik said. “Evaluating at the beginning of the season and evaluating at the end of the season, it ended up better than we anticipated.”
With the lessons learned from last season the team was hoping to take the next step this year.
Advancing to the state tournament is out the window for this year’s team. The season was canceled by the Virginia High School League due to the coronavirus pandemic. The postponement came after the season was suspended two weeks and then canceled due to the virus.
A slim hope remains that games could be played in either June or July but there are significant hurdles to be overcome in order for that to happen.
Getting so close to making the state tournament last year gave the Spartans more motivation this season than if they were further away from the goal.
“You got that close it makes you want it that much more where as if it’s just a dream out in the sky it’s not realistic but when you get that close it gives you that motivation to get back right at it,” Malik said.
Adding to the motivation the team had from last year was seeing the Spartans boys soccer team advancing to the state tournament for the third consecutive season.
“When you see the boys make it there every year and they’re going to their games and rooting them they want that experience for themselves so you can’t imagine how much of a positive it is to see your peers doing it gives you that motivation,” Malik said.
Giles returned its top scorer from last year in Ashlynn Mitcham, who was a junior this year after finding the back of the net 25 times in 2019.
“Just a dynamic player, lot of speed, lot of skill. She was our leading scorer last year,” Malik said.
She led the strong attack that also saw sophomore Zoe Webster score 10 goals last season.
Anchoring the Spartans is senior Jessica Church who plays all over the field for Malik.
“She was our senior captain this year and basically you could put her anywhere on the field and she’ll succeed,” Malik said.
The Spartans were able to get one scrimmage in before the suspension of the season. Giles lost to Pulaski but Malik was encouraged with the performance and the improvements that the team
“It was one of those things where you saw some things that you could easily fix, we weren’t missing talent. We were just missing strategy,” Malik said.
They were unable to work on that as the season was suspended the following day.
